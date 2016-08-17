Barnhart, Reds slam Marlins

CINCINNATI -- Tucker Barnhart always embraced his role as a defense-first catcher. This season, though, he is contributing with the bat as well.

Barnhart's grand slam highlighted a five-run first inning, and Anthony DeSclafani gave up two runs over six frames, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

"You're there to contribute on both sides of the ball," Barnhart said. "To do that (tonight), it's really nice. Especially with a couple of guys banged up."

Cincinnati played without three injured starters -- center fielder Billy Hamilton, second baseman Brandon Phillips and left fielder Adam Duvall -- but held on for the win over the Marlins, who entered play on Tuesday tied for the National League wild-card lead.

DeSclafani (7-1) overcame an injury scare of his own in the fourth inning when he limped off the field after twisting his left ankle while being doubled off first base.

"He wanted to compete," manager Bryan Price said. "He was fine. Made sense to get him out of there after six."

DeSclafani allowed seven hits and no walks while striking out six in his second career start against the Marlins, the club he debuted with in 2014.

Following the game, DeSclafani had a little soreness and swelling but expects to be fine.

"I rolled my ankle a little bit," he said. "I've rolled it in games before, and knew if I moved around and kept it loose I would be OK."

Miami starter Jose Urena (1-4) couldn't recover from a rough first inning in which he allowed five runs, a walk and four hits. Urena gave up no runs and only three hits over his final five innings.

Cincinnati added an insurance run in the seventh on Joey Votto's sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.

"That (run) played real big as far as the comfortability of the final innings and for the relievers (to have) a cushion to work with," Price said.

The Marlins brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but left-hander Tony Cingrani induced a game-ending double play ball off the bat of pinch hitter Chris Johnson to earn his 14th save.

Scott Schebler, who started for the Reds in center field in place of injured Billy Hamilton, went 3-for-4.

Miami's Christian Yelich belted his 13th home run of the season off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth inning.

Martin Prado doubled and scored on Yelich's single to put Miami ahead 1-0 in the first.

After retiring the first two batters to begin the bottom half of the first, things unraveled for Urena.

Following three consecutive two-out singles, Urena walked Ivan De Jesus to force home the tying run.

"Obviously, that hurts you a little bit," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "We get our run and get off on a good foot with the two quick outs, but ... he didn't get out of the inning. You've got to make a pitch."

Following the walk to De Jesus, Barnhart blasted a 1-0 pitch into the right-center-field seats for his first career grand slam, putting Cincinnati ahead 5-1.

"That first inning was tough," said Urena, recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before the game to make the start. "I was trying to keep the ball down, but I couldn't find it. I was hanging too many breaking balls."

With one swing of the bat, Barnhart recorded a single-game, career-high four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

"He throws a lot of fastballs," Barnhart said of Urena. "I got ahead in the count and was looking for a heater. Kind of got in on me a little bit, but I got the barrel on it, got it up in the air and it flew out."

DeSclafani's third-inning balk allowed Dee Gordon to trot home from third with the Marlins' second run. It was the Reds' major-league-leading ninth balk of the season.

"He gave us what we needed tonight," Barnhart said of DeSclafani. "When in doubt, it's sinker in, then gets ground ball after ground ball."

NOTES: Miami RF Ichiro Suzuki tripled to lead off the ninth inning, his first career hit at Great American Ball Park, giving him hits in all 30 current parks. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was out of the starting lineup Tuesday. He left Monday night's game after twice crashing into the wall. ... Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup Tuesday with a left knee bruise. He sustained the injury Sunday. ... Reds OF Adam Duvall is considered day-to-day after fouling a pitch off his foot Monday. ... Cincinnati placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the bereavement list and recalled fellow RHP Tim Adleman from Triple-A Louisville. ... Miami recalled RHP Jose Urena to start Tuesday's game and optioned RHP Austin Brice to Triple-A New Orleans.