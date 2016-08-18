Phillips' key double leads to 3-2 win for Reds

CINCINNATI -- Injuries and age might be taking their toll on Brandon Phillips. But the Cincinnati Reds second baseman hasn't lost his knack for the spectacular.

Phillips, who returned after missing two games with a bruised left knee, doubled twice, including one that drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh, and turned in a pair of sensational defensive plays, lifting Cincinnati to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park.

"I had a lot of stupid injuries," Phillips said. "I gave my body a little rest. I'm not thinking about it right now, but when I get home and sit down to watch a movie, I might."

Phillips twice robbed Marlins batters of hits on Wednesday night.

In the third inning, he made a leaping grab of Martin Prado's liner. In the fourth, he went far to his right, then made a spinning throw to nab speedy Dee Gordon at first.

"I always like to play," said Phillips. "I was able to catch both balls, the line drive, and the ball by Dee Gordon, I knew I could make the play but he's pretty fast. I wasn't sure I could get him out."

The loss dropped Miami (62-58) one game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants for the second National League wild-card spot.

Marlins starter Andrew Cashner allowed one earned run in five innings and left with a 2-1 lead before things unraveled for Miami's bullpen.

"He was more aggressive," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He kept the ball down, and his breaking balls were better. Obviously, he put us in position to win."

In the seventh, Billy Hamilton, who had been out of the lineup since crashing into the outfield wall twice on Monday, reached on a pinch-hit infield single. The Reds chose to bunt Hamilton into scoring position. Joey Votto was then intentionally walked.

Phillips, who also left a game last week with right quad swelling, delivered a two-run double off Nick Wittgren to put Cincinnati ahead 3-2.

"I was looking for a pitch out over the plate and I finally got it," Phillips said.

Phillips went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Wittgren (3-2) allowed two earned runs and two hits in an inning to take the loss.

"I didn't make my pitches," Wittgren said. "I got behind, and (Phillips) knew a 3-1 fastball was coming. He got good wood on it."

Josh Smith (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory. Left-hander Tony Cingrani pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save of the season.

Cashner labored during a 23-pitch first inning during which he issued two walks but escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Reds right-hander Homer Bailey, making his first start at Great American Ball Park since Aug. 7, 2014, scattered three hits through the first three innings.

But Marcell Ozuna led off the fourth with his 21st home run on a 3-2 pitch from Bailey to put Miami ahead 1-0. That put Ozuna two homers shy of his career high set in 2014.

"They're in the playoff race for a reason," said Reds manager Bryan Price of the Marlins. "They stay on the ball well. (Ozuna) squared up a slider. We turned it over to the bullpen, which did an immaculate job."

Ozuna's blast was the first homer allowed by Bailey in his four starts since coming off the disabled list.

"They put together some really good at bats," Bailey said. "They laid off a lot of close pitches. The home run was a pitch I just served up there. It didn't come out of my hand right."

Phillips doubled off Ozuna's glove in deep center field to begin the fourth, then sprinted home when Eugenio Suarez followed with a double to left to tie the score 1-1.

In the fifth, Suarez had a potential inning-ending grounder from Ozuna skip through his legs into left field, allowing the go-ahead run to score for Miami.

Bailey left after five innings having thrown 96 pitches. He allowed one earned run with a walk and struck out six.

"Too many 3-2 counts," Bailey said. "I need to be in the zone more to avoid those. They put together some really good at-bats. Made me work."

NOTES: Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he is planning regular rest for RF Ichiro Suzuki to keep the veteran fresh for the stretch run. ... Mattingly expects RHP Jose Fernandez, who skipped his last turn in the rotation, not to miss another start if healthy. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton did not start his second straight game after twice crashing into the outfield wall on Monday night. He singled as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. ... Reds LF Adam Duvall will miss at least a few more games after fouling a pitch off his left foot on Monday.