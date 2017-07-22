Urena, Yelich lead Marlins past Reds

CINCINNATI -- There have been nearly 1,200 games played at Great American Ball Park since it opened 2003, and only 101 ended without at least one home run being hit.

Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena's approach was partially responsible for making Friday one of those homerless affairs in a game between two of the National League's top offenses. Urena allowed a run and three hits through six innings and Christian Yelich had two RBIs, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series.

"I think it's good anywhere, not just here," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Urena's command on Friday. "It's on the attack, going after guys. His stuff was good tonight."

The start of Friday's game was delayed one hour and 47 minutes by rain.

Urena (8-4) walked two and struck out four in his 90-pitch outing.

"My focus was to pitch in the bottom of the zone and keep the ball down because sometimes here the ball flies," Urena said. "Most of (the Reds batters) are aggressive. I was using my two-seamer to get inside and get ground balls."

He also doubled for the first time in the fifth inning for just his second hit this season.

"That was a lucky shot," Urena said of the two-bagger using Marcell Ozuna's bat.

Yelich went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami (43-51), which snapped a three-game losing streak to the Reds (40-56).

A.J. Ramos retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his 18th save.

Reds right-hander Homer Bailey, making his sixth start since coming off the disabled list on June 24, recovered from a rocky first inning to allow two earned runs and eight hits in six innings. Bailey (2-4) showed increased velocity as compared with his previous outings, topping out at 97 mph.

Miami missed a chance to expand its 2-1 lead in the sixth when Ozuna was thrown out by Billy Hamilton from shallow center trying to score from second on J.T. Realmuto's single.

After turning three inning-ending double plays, the Reds failed to turn a fourth in the seventh inning when Scooter Gennett's throw sailed into left field putting runners at first and third. The Marlins took advantage when Yelich delivered an RBI single to make the score 3-1.

Junichi Tazawa worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh to maintain the Marlins' two-run lead and extend his scoreless streak to 10 innings.

"His confidence just seems to grow," said Mattingly. "We're going to need another back-end piece with the trade (of right-hander David Phelps). He looks like he's ready for it."

After the long rain delay, Bailey had another miserable first inning with two runs allowed on three hits, including doubles by Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour.

Bailey struck out Ozuna but was charged with a wild pitch, allowing Stanton to score from third and putting the Marlins ahead 2-0. Bailey has allowed eight first-inning runs in his six starts.

"We had a bit of rough luck in the first inning," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "(Dee) Gordon makes soft contact and hits a flare. They get a ground ball for a run, then a wild pitch on a strikeout. Homer had good stuff. Offensively, we just have to trust the process and not chase the results."

Both teams missed scoring chances early in the game.

The Marlins grounded into inning-ending double plays in the first, third and fourth innings. The Reds had the bases loaded in the fourth, but Stanton raced in to snare Tucker Barnhart's line drive for the third out.

The double plays were a huge assist to Bailey, who needed 73 pitches to roll through five innings.

"It was a really weird game," Bailey said. "I felt the ball was coming out of my hand real well. Early on, I left some sliders up but got them in my spots later. I think this is going to be an up and down year. I have to compete with what I have that day."

NOTES: Miami recalled RHP Brian Ellington from Triple-A New Orleans to take the roster spot of RHP David Phelps, who was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. ... Reds RHP Robert Stephenson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his first start of the season on Saturday. ... Marlins RHP Brad Ziegler, on the disabled list with a right back strain, planned to throw a bullpen on Friday in Jupiter, Fla. ... Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki flied out to center as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, leaving him four hits shy of Craig Biggio (3,060) for 22nd place on Major League Baseball's all-time list.