Red Sox 6, Marlins 3

BOSTON -- Rick Porcello snapped a career-worst seven-game losing streak with a little help from his offense, and the Boston Red Sox stretched their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in the series finale at Fenway Park.

Porcello (5-9) was 0-7 with an 8.18 ERA in his previous eight starts, but he turned in his best outing in more than a month Wednesday. The right-hander lasted six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four as Boston (41-45) swept the two-game series.

David Ortiz had two hits, including a two-run homer in the Red Sox’s four-run third inning and a ground-rule double to the center field triangle in the sixth. The first baseman also scored Boston’s fifth run in the sixth when third baseman Pablo Sandoval grounded into a double play.

Koji Uehara picked up his 21st save by throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Three errors proved costly for Miami (35-50).

Marlins starter Tom Koehler (7-5) surrendered five runs, only one of which was earned, on five hits and two walks in six innings. The right-hander threw a wild pitch and recorded just two strikeouts.

Designated hitter Michael Morse hit a solo home run in the eighth to cut the Marlins’ deficit to three.

Miami left fielder Christian Yelich went 0-for-3, ending his nine-game hitting streak. Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki snapped a 29-at-bat hitless streak with a fourth-inning single.

The Red Sox jumped on top in the third. The rally was highlighted by a rare showing of opposite-field power from the aging Ortiz, normally the team’s designated hitter. Ortiz stroked a 1-1 pitch into the Green Monster seats in left for a two-run homer, his 15th of the season.

Second baseman Brock Holt’s groundout drove in the first run of the inning after a Koehler throwing error put runners in scoring position. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts later beat out an infield single to plate Betts.

Miami got to Porcello in the fourth after the scuffling right-hander breezed through the first three innings. Back-to-back singles set the table for catcher J.T. Realmuto, who singled to drive in the Marlins’ first run. Center fielder Cole Gillespie’s RBI single in the next at-bat made it 4-2.

Porcello was able to avoid major damage, forcing a groundout to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Miami third baseman Derek Dietrich finished with three hits, and designated hitter Michael Morse added two hits.

NOTES: Boston became the last team in the majors to record a four-game winning streak this season. ... Miami lost its seventh in a row against the Red Sox and is winless in its past nine interleague road games. ... Marlins 1B Jeff Baker did not play Wednesday after leaving the game Tuesday with an oblique injury. Justin Bour started at first base and went 1-for-4. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell would like to get struggling 1B Mike Napoli back in the lineup before the All-Star break, but he started David Ortiz at first again. “We’re not turning from Mike,” Farrell said. ... Boston will take a day-by-day approach when 2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) is eligible to be reinstated from the disabled list Friday. ... The Red Sox acquired RHP Ramses Rosario from the Washington Nationals for an international bonus pool slot in the 2015-16 signing period.