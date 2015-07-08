Bogaerts’ 3-run single lifts Red Sox past Marlins

BOSTON -- John Farrell got right to the point.

“Right man, right spot,” the Red Sox manager said after shortstop Xander Bogaerts delivered a rare three-run single in the seventh inning to propel suddenly hot Boston to a 4-3 interleague victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Bogaerts, one of five players eligible to be the last addition to the American League All-Star team via fan voting, drilled a 99 mph fastball from Carter Capps to clear the bases and give the Red Sox their third straight win, their seventh in their past nine and eighth in their past 11.

They are still in last place in the AL East, but a team that was 10 games out on June 20 is now just five games off the pace -- and the first-place New York Yankees visit for three games over the weekend leading up to the All-Star break.

“I remember we were playing pretty tough baseball, but lately we’ve been playing really good and definitely the momentum, the vibe and everything in the clubhouse has changed,” Bogaerts said. “It all comes with winning, you know?”

Asked how many fan votes he might have earned with the hit, Bogaerts said, “I don’t know. Red Sox fans tend to vote a lot for their guys, and hopefully they vote a lot tonight.”

The Red Sox have their fourth three-game winning streak, and Wednesday night they will try to become the last team in the majors to win four in a row this year.

After the Marlins went ahead with two runs that chased Boston starter Wade Miley in the top of the seventh, Miami third baseman Miguel Rojas booted a sure double-play ball off the bat of center fielder Mookie Betts, loading the bases in the bottom of the inning.

Left-hander Mike Dunn relieved loser Steve Cishek (2-6) and caught second baseman Brock Holt looking at strike three. On came Capps, who went 3-0 on Bogaerts before coming back to 3-2. Bogaerts fouled off the next two fastballs and then, with the runners off again, drove the ball through the second base hole into right-center. Betts scored all the way from first.

“It was a hell of an at-bat the kid had,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “Cappy’s been great all year for us.”

Capps is the guy with the funky delivery, the one where he jumps at the hitter before releasing the ball. It means he is closer than the average pitcher when he lets it go.

“He’s throwing a hundred, so you just want to put the ball in play,” Bogaerts said.

Said Capps: “It’s my job to get the job done right there, and I just didn‘t. So I guess I feel like I cost that game and definitely the team trusts me to get the job done, I didn’t right there.”

Bogaerts, who had all kinds of trouble hitting with runners in scoring position last year, is 7-for-16 with 17 RBIs with the bases loaded this season, including 4-for-9 with 11 RBIs with two outs and the bags full.

Right-hander Junichi Tazawa (1-3) got four outs for the win, with righty Koji Uehara striking out two in a perfect ninth for his 20th save, his 10th in his past 10 chances.

Uehara has eight straight scoreless appearances, and opponents were 1-for-26 against him over that span.

The Marlins lost their third straight, Boston’s rally taking a win away from right-hander Dan Haren, who threw six innings of one-run ball.

For Miley, who struck out a season-high nine in 6 2/3 innings, the no-decision was his first since his first start of the season. He was 8-7 over his past 15 starts.

First baseman Travis Shaw, recalled earlier in the day, had his third hit in as many trips to start the winning rally -- his first three hits in the major leagues. Shaw, 0-for-9 on his first three stints with the Red Sox this season, grounded out in the eighth.

Right fielder Cole Gillespie and center fielder Christian Yelich (3-for-4) had RBI hits for the Marlins in the seventh.

NOTES: Marlins 1B Jeff Baker left the game in the second inning with left oblique pain. He is day-to-day. ... Miami selected OF Jordany Valdespin from Triple-A to replace OF Marcell Ozuna, who was optioned Sunday. ... Marlins RHP Tom Koehler, who has won his last three starts, faces slumping RHP Rick Porcello in Game 2 of the two-game series Wednesday night. Porcello has a career-worst seven-game losing streak. ... Miami sent INF Martin Prado (shoulder) to Class A ball on a rehab assignment. ... The Marlins go on to Chicago to play the Cubs, and STATS LLC says they will become only the third team to visit the two oldest big league parks back-to-back. The others were the 1998 Philadelphia Phillies and 2011 Milwaukee Brewers. ... Mo‘ne Davis, the star of last year’s Little League World Series, and new Boston Bruins Jimmy Hayes and Matt Beleskey threw out first pitches.