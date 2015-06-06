Preview: Marlins at Rockies

The Miami Marlins look to register their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Colorado Rockies for the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon. After concluding a three-game home set against the Chicago Cubs with back-to-back wins, Miami built a six-run lead in the opener on Friday en route to a 6-2 triumph.

J.T. Realmuto went 4-for-4 with an RBI and Giancarlo Stanton belted his 18th home run to grab a share of the major-league lead as the Marlins prevailed in a contest delayed nearly two hours by rain. Troy Tulowitzki collected three hits and an RBI for Colorado, which fell to 2-3 on its 10-game homestand. The veteran shortstop is 13-for-24 with four multi-hit performances during his six-game hitting streak. The Rockies have been outscored 35-27 over the first five contests of the string, allowing six or more runs in each of the last three.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (2-2, 3.50 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (1-0, 0.77)

Phelps’ winless streak reached four starts Sunday as he settled for a no-decision in New York after limiting the Mets to three runs - two earned - and four hits in six innings. The 28-year-old has not been victorious since May 9, when he allowed one run over six frames at San Francisco. Phelps has made one career start against Colorado, yielding two runs and three hits in six innings but did not factor in the decision.

Rusin will be making his second start of the year and third appearance overall. The 28-year-old started at Cincinnati on May 26 in his season debut, holding the Reds to one run on four hits and four walks in seven innings. Rusin, who never has faced Miami, recorded the victory at Philadelphia on Sunday after scattering four hits over 4 2/3 innings of relief.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins C Jeff Mathis (fractured hand) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday but did not appear in the series opener.

2. Rusin’s start for Colorado pushes RHP Kyle Kendrick back a day to Sunday and LHP Jorge De La Rosa back two days to Tuesday versus St. Louis.

3. Miami RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) will make a rehab start for Triple-A New Orleans on Monday and could return to the rotation later in the week.

PREDICTION: Marlins 9, Rockies 4