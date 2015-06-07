Preview: Marlins at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies hope to continue their offensive surge and win for the 11th time in 15 games when they host the Miami Marlins on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series. The Rockies have produced 101 runs over their last 17 contests after pounding out 17 hits, including three homers, in the 10-5 triumph over the Marlins on Saturday.

Carlos Gonzalez, who is 8-for-17 over his last four games, homered Saturday and Colorado received plenty more offense despite having the red-hot Troy Tulowitzki get the day off. Tulowitzki is 13-for-24 with four homers and 11 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak that he likely will attempt to extend Sunday. Kyle Kendrick takes the mound for the Rockies with a 14-3 career record against the Marlins, who have put up 40 runs of their own over the last eight games. Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton saw his three-game home run streak end Saturday but has five blasts in his last seven contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (2-7, 6.55)

Urena was much better in his second major-league start as he limited the Chicago Cubs to three runs and four hits over six innings in a 5-1 loss last Monday. The 23-year-old Dominican gave up five runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 frames in his previous turn after a pair of relief appearances. Urena, who was 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans before being recalled, has seven strikeouts and four walks in 13 2/3 innings in the majors.

Kendrick permitted six runs (five earned) and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out to take his seventh loss in his last eight decisions. The 30-year-old Texan has surrendered five homers in his last three starts and allowed at least four runs in eight of 11 outings. Martin Prado is 10-for-26 with a homer versus Kendrick, who owns a 3.45 lifetime ERA against the Marlins in 26 appearances (21 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna has hit safely in all 10 career games against the Rockies, going 19-for-41.

2. Colorado 1B-C Wilin Rosario homered twice on Saturday, doubling his total for the season.

3. Prado owns a 13-game hitting streak against the Rockies and has hit safely in his last eight overall contests this year.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Rockies 5