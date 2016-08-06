Preview: Marlins at Rockies

In their first game since a ninth-inning collapse, the Miami Marlins conjured up some ninth-inning magic to end a losing streak. The Marlins will look to build upon their comeback win when they continue a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Miami's three-game slide included a 5-4 loss on a wild pitch at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and the club was staring at what would have been a season high-tying fourth straight defeat before rallying for four runs in the ninth and stealing a 5-3 win in the series opener. The rally allowed the Marlins to remain tied with St. Louis for the second wild card in the National League, four games ahead of the Rockies. Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki was hitless in one at-bat off the bench Friday night and he remains two hits shy of becoming the 30th player to reach 3,000 in his career. He has never faced Colorado starter Chad Bettis, who opposes Marlins newcomer Andrew Cashner in the middle game of the set.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Andrew Cashner (4-7, 4.54 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (9-6, 5.16)

Cashner's debut with the Marlins was a good one, as he let up one earned run in six innings of a no-decision against St. Louis on Sunday. He has yielded six earned runs in 23 2/3 frames over a four-start span, although he has just one win to show for it. The 29-year-old left his last start at Coors Field after only one batter due to a an injury and he has a 6.94 ERA in eight career games (four starts) in Denver.

Bettis lasted between six innings and 6 2/3 innings in each of his six July starts, going 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in that stretch. He tied a season high with eight strikeouts in a quality start at the New York Mets on Sunday. The Texas Tech product gave up three runs in one inning of relief against Miami in 2014, but he has never started against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RHP Fernando Rodney has given up eight earned runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last seven appearances.

2. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is 8-for-15 with four walks in his last four games.

3. Miami 3B Martin Prado, who had the go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning Friday, is batting .353 in his last 24 games against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Rockies 5