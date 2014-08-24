Rockies 7, Marlins 4: Nolan Arenado and Michael McKenry homered in a three-run first inning and Drew Stubbs added three hits and an RBI as host Colorado claimed the rubber match of the three-game series. Charlie Blackmon added two hits and scored twice and DJ LeMahieu had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who wrapped up a 6-3 homestand. Christian Bergman (1-2) allowed four runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings to earn his first major-league win and LaTroy Hawkins worked a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

Christian Yelich and Jeff Mathis each had two hits and an RBI and Adeiny Hechavarria had a pair of triples for the Marlins, who dropped four games behind San Francisco for the National League’s second wild card. Brad Hand (2-6) was chased after 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

Arenado blasted an 0-1 fastball from Hand into the left-center field seats for a two-run shot in the first, and McKenry followed two batters later with a solo homer to left. The Marlins cut into the lead an inning later, as Mathis doubled home a run and came around to make it 3-2 on Yelich’s RBI single.

Hand walked McKenry with the bases loaded in the fifth to force home another run, and Drew Stubbs lined an RBI double off reliever Brad Penny to make it 5-2 in the sixth. Jeff Baker knocked an RBI double with one out in the seventh and scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s single to get Miami within 5-4, but LeMahieu’s two-run double to deep right restored the three-run margin in the bottom of the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hechavarria is the sixth player in Marlins history to record two triples in a game. … Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to seven games with a two-out double in the third. … The Rockies have hit multiple home runs in an inning 12 times this season.