Marlins 3, Rockies 2 (10 innings)

DENVER -- Adeiny Hechavarria homered with two outs in the 10th inning Sunday to give the Miami Marlins a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The home run was Hechavarria’s third of the season and came off left---hander Boone Logan (0---2).

A.J. Ramos set the side down in order in the 10th to earn his seventh save and preserve the victory for Sam Dyson (3-2).

The Marlins had not gotten a runner to second base after the first inning until shortstop Hechavarria drove Logan’s 2-1 slider over the center-field wall to seal the rubber game of the series for the Marlins in their first extra-inning game on the road this season.

Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez tied the game at 2 when he hit his sixth homer. It came leading off the seventh against Carter Capps, who had just entered the game in relief of starter Jose Urina. Capps was tagged with his first blown save as his scoreless streak of eight consecutive innings ended.

Gonzalez has homered in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Capps then walked third baseman Nolan Arenado, whose sacrifice fly in the fourth netted the Rockies’ first run, and hit first baseman Wilin Rosario with a pitch.

Capps fielded catcher Nick Hundley’s sacrifice attempt and made a delayed throw to third to get Arenado, who was ruled safe. But the Marlins challenged the call, and it was overturned. Capps then struck out pinch hittter Rafael Ynoa.

Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick gave up four hits and two runs in the first and one hit thereafter in his seven-inning outing.

The runs scored on center fielder Marcell Ozuna’s two-out single. The hit scored Dee Gordon, who opened the game with a single, and Martin Prado, who followed with a single and took second on a play on Gordon at third. Kendrick retired the next two batters, but gave up the hit to Ozuna on a 1-2 pitch.

Kendrick gave up a single to left fielder Christian Yelich, who batted after Ozuna, but then retired 12 straight batters before second baseman Dee Gordon singled with two outs in the fifth.

Urena, 23, who made two relief appearances in a brief stint with the Marlins in April, made his third career start since they recalled him from Triple-A New Orleans on May 26.

He gave up a one-single in the first to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who was erased on Troy Tulowitzki’s double-play grounder.

Urina gave up a run in the fourth but minimized the damage. He gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out. Arenado hit a sacrifice fly, but Urina got Rosario to hit into a fielder’s choice.

Urina worked six innings for the second straight start and gave up one run on three singles with two walks and four strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 48 strikes.

NOTES: Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left foot) reported to the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will play in an extended spring training game Monday. ... RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis), who pitched one scoreless inning Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque, was scheduled to pitch one inning Sunday for that team at Salt Lake and another there Tuesday. ... Rockies RHP David Hale will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday against the Cardinals. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to make a rehab start Monday at Triple-A New Orleans and throw 85-95 pitches. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton will be their designated hitter in two of the three games at Toronto, and Ichiro Suzuki will DH in the other and play right field in Stanton’s absence. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) pitched five innings Saturday in an extended spring training game and will make his next start for New Orleans. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament) threw 59 pitches in three innings Saturday for high Class A Jupiter in his first rehab start and will make his second start for that team. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris, who came out of Saturday’s game with lower-back strain, will be evaluated after the Marlins’ flight to Toronto following Sunday’s game.