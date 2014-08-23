Marlins begin road trip with big win

DENVER -- The Miami Marlins began an important nine-game road trip Friday night by trouncing the Colorado Rockies 13-5.

The victory nudged the Marlins back above .500 (64-63) and kept them four games behind in the wild-card scramble.

“We needed this game, because we’re fighting for maybe a wild-card (spot),” said Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who hit a grand slam in the six-run ninth and tied his career-high with five RBIs.

The one-sided win was uncharacteristic for the Marlins, whose 32 one-run victories are by far the most in the majors.

“We put a lot of pressure on our bullpen, our seventh-, eighth- and ninth-inning guys,” Marlins first baseman Jeff Baker said. “They’ve picked us up all year; it’s the reason we are where we are. It’s always big to put your foot on the gas a little bit, get some runs and back guys off their roles.”

The Marlins will also play at the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves on this trip. Miami has won 23 of its past 39 road games, after going 0-7 and 4-16 to start the season on the road.

The Marlins benefited from some shaky Rockies pitching. In addition to pounding out 16 hits, the Marlins received nine walks, two with the bases loaded. Four of the batters who walked ended up scoring, two of them in the ninth when pinch hitter Reed Johnson, who was hit with a pitch, also came around to score.

In his Coors Field debut, Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez (10-5) gave up four runs -- two-run homers by first baseman Justin Morneau in the third and left fielder Corey Dickerson in the fifth -- and 10 hits in six innings. But that was good enough for Alvarez to win his fourth consecutive start.

Asked about Coors Field, Alvarez, speaking through an interpreter, said, “It’s crazy over here.”

He said he was short of breath, likely due to the altitude.

“He did a good job,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “I wouldn’t say he had his best stuff. He made some mistakes up in the zone, but that happens here.”

Alvarez was far more effective than Rockies starter Franklin Morales (5-7). He allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks and failed to retire any of the four batters he faced in the fifth before departing.

“I missed a lot of spots,” Morales said. “I tried to make my pitch and tried to get ground balls. Sometimes I missed my pitch and left the ball up.”

Every Marlins position player had at least one hit in their balanced 16-hit attack. First baseman Jeff Baker, who began his career with the Rockies, Ozuna and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton each had three hits. Stanton drove in three runs, and second baseman Donovan Solano had two RBIs.

The Rockies carried a 7-4 lead into the ninth, by no means a slam-dunk margin at Coors Field. But Stanton singled home two runs in the ninth on an 0-2 pitch from Boone Logan after Logan had loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. Juan Nicasio relieved Logan and gave up a single to third baseman Casey McGehee that loaded the bases for Ozuna, who hit his second career grand slam, both coming this season, to make it 13-4.

“The ball flies here,” said Ozuna, who has homered in three consecutive games, giving him 19 for the season. “I just try to put it in play and do my job.”

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado went 4-for-4 with two doubles, raising his average eight points to .306. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who came into the game 0-for-15 and with four hits in his past 61 at-bats, went 3-for-4.

Morales left in the fifth after issuing a bases-loaded walk to McGehee that followed a single by left fielder Christian Yelich, Baker’s double and an intentional walk to Stanton. Reliever Brooks Brown got a force out at home, but he walked catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia to force in another run and give the Marlins a 6-2 lead. Brown then snared shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s bouncer and started an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.

“When Brownie got out of that jam I felt like we were going to win that game,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I felt offensively we were putting together good at bats against Alvarez.”

But the Marlins boosted their lead to 7-4 in the seventh when Matt Belisle issued a two-out walk to Hechavarria, who scored standing-up when Soloano rifled an opposite-field double into the right-field corner.

NOTES: RF Michael Cuddyer did not play for the third straight game due to left hamstring soreness and likely won’t play until Sunday at the earliest. ... Left fielder Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 10 games with a single in the fifth. . . .1B Jeff Baker left the game in the eighth after his sinus infection began bothering him... Marlins LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) began a rehab assignment at High Class A Jupiter and threw two scoreless, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. He was hit in the side of the head with a line drive on Aug. 7. ... Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist strain) began a rehab assignment at Jupiter and went 1-for-2 with a triple and a walk. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) will start a rehab assignment Monday with the Rookie level Gulf Coast League Marlins. ... Rockies 1B Matt McBride hit a grand slam Wednesday that gave the Rockies a 5-2 win over Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, McBride is the third Rockies rookie in franchise history to hit a game-winning home run. The others were Garrett Atkins in June 2005 and Ian Stewart in August 2007.... Justin Morneau’s home run was his first in 130 at-bats since June 24.