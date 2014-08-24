Dickerson’s key hits allow Rockies to win in 13

DENVER -- Corey Dickerson tied the score with a mammoth home run in the ninth inning and produced the winning single in the 13th inning as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Saturday night.

Dickerson’s winner was the sixth walk-off hit for the Rockies this season, the first this season for Dickerson and second of his career.

His single off Sam Dyson (2-1) drove in third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had opened the 13th inning with a double off the left field wall.

Matt Belisle (4-6), the ninth Rockies pitcher, retired the side in order in the 13th and picked up the victory.

Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria made a game-saving catch to end the 12th. He dashed into short left-center field to make a twisting grab of a blooper hit by first baseman Justin Morneau with runners on first and third.

“I don’t how he got to that ball,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “At the time, it was a huge game-saving play. It’s too bad we couldn’t come back and flip a run out there, but it wasn’t our night tonight.”

The Marlins went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base. They left the bases loaded in the fourth and stranded two runners in the second, fifth, sixth and ninth innings.

“One-run games in this ballpark,” Redmond said, “that’s tough because you can put a big number up in one swing. We had chances. We had lots of chances.”

The Marlins took a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning against closer LaTroy Hawkins. He retired the first two batters he faced, but center fielder Marcell Ozuna singled and dashed to third when catcher Jarrold Saltalamacchia followed with a single.

Hechavarria hit a high bouncer that went off Hawkins’ glove and deflected to shortstop where Josh Rutledge had no play. After Ozuna scored to give the Marlins a short-lived 4-3 lead, pinch-hitter Jeff Baker struck out with runners on first and third.

Dickerson’s homer with one out in the ninth inning off Marlins closer Steve Cishek tied the score at 4 and traveled an estimated 455 feet. It was his 19th homer of the season and the 33rd in the history of Coors Field, which opened in 1995, to land in the third deck in right field.

It was the first third-deck homer since Oakland’s Brandon Moss launched a ball there on June 12, 2012, and the first by a Rockies batter since Carlos Gonzalez on July 31, 2010.

“I’ve done it a couple of times in (batting practice),” Dickerson said about reaching the third deck, “and just joking around they tell me to do it in a game. I got a good pitch and put a pretty good swing on it. It’s pretty awesome it went that far.”

Dickerson’s blast also tagged Cishek with his fourth blown save in 35 chances. It was just the third homer allowed by Cishek in 54 1/3 innings this season and came on a 3-1 fastball.

”You got a team on the ropes and you should be able to put them away,“ Cishek said. ”Unfortunately, I left a good pitch to hit to a pure fastball hitter and he got all of it.

”Bottom line is I fell (behind) 3-1 to a guy that’s an all-or-nothing hitter, and when you miss down and in to a lefty to guy that’s a power hitter, it doesn’t put you in a good spot or the team in a good spot.

“I wasn’t able to throw a slider. My slider was a cement mixer tonight. It stayed away from lefties and just spun on righties. The fact I couldn’t locate that to mix it up a little bit put me in a bad situation.”

Rockies starter Jordan Lyles, who worked 5 2/3 innings and issued five walks, one short of his career high, gave up single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton doubled home a run in the third inning after Lyles hit left fielder Christian Yelich with a pitch. Lyles issued consecutive walks with two outs in the fourth to force in a run and gave up a two-out walk followed by Saltalamacchia’s double in the fifth that tied the score at 3.

The Rockies scored three runs in the third inning off Tom Koehler, who worked seven innings. The first run came when Lyles grounded into a double play after singles by shortstop Charlie Culberson and second baseman DJ LeMahieu to open the inning. Right fielder Brandon Barnes drove in the final two runs with his seventh homer on a first-pitch curveball after center fielder Charlie Blackmon poked an opposite-field double just over third base.

“I wish that I executed a better pitch there,” Koehler said, “because it could have saved us some innings later on from our bullpen, put us in a different position to try to win that that ballgame a little bit earlier.”

NOTES: RF Michael Cuddyer took batting practice and after not playing for three games because of left hamstring soreness, he pinch hit in the 12th inning, walked and was lifted for a pinch runner. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-5 with a walk, ending his career-high tying 10-game hitting streak. ... The Marlins had nine plate appearances with the bases loaded Friday night, which according to STATS LLC tied San Diego (June 24 at the Chicago Cubs) and Minnesota (Friday night against Detroit) for the most in a game this season. ... Barnes is 15-for-52 (.288) as a pinch hitter and leads the majors in pinch hits. He started Saturday in right field and entered the game hitting .246 (45-for-183) when not pinch hitting. ... Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna, who hit a grand slam Friday night, entered Saturday leading the majors with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs from the seventh inning on.