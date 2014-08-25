EditorsNote: fixes Rockies’ homestand record in next-to-last graf above notes

Rockies’ Bergman tops Marlins for first win

DENVER -- Had he stayed healthy, Christian Bergman might have savored his first major league victory sooner than Sunday.

Instead, the Rockies right-hander returned from a two-month layoff, pitched into the seventh inning and won for the first time as Colorado beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 in the rubber game of the series.

After using all eight members of their bullpen to work eight innings Saturday night in a 5-4, 13-inning victory, the Rockies desperately needed Bergman to go deep into the game. Bergman obliged, even throwing just seven pitches in the sixth inning.

“Having to go to the ‘pen at that point would have been very difficult,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said, “so he did a great job.”

Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and two batters later, catcher Michael McKenry added with a solo shot. The homers came off Brad Hand (2-6), who gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings and left after he issued a bases-loaded walk to McKenry in the fifth.

“I gave the opposition a three-run lead in the first inning,” Hand said, “and when I put my team in that situation, it’s hard to come back from.”

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu gave the Rockies breathing room with a bases-loaded double in the seventh that drove in two runs and finished the scoring.

Bergman (1-2) allowed four runs on nine hits in a career-high 6 1/3 innings. He got 15 outs on balls hit in the air in his first start for the Rockies since June 20, when he was hit by a line drive that broke a bone in his left (non-pitching) hand.

“Fastball command was a little off today,” said Bergman, who made his fourth major league start Sunday. “Got a little better as I went on. Didn’t throw a whole lot of changeups, but when I did, they were good. Was really just a steady diet of fastballs and cutters and sliders.”

Bergman walked two batters in the first but escaped unscathed. He threw 38 pitches in the first two innings before getting through the next four on 43 pitches.

“I just had to get a little bit of that extra energy out in the first inning,” Bergman said. “I wouldn’t say I was nervous, just kind of the excitement of being back out there. And once I got that out, I just kind of settled in and tried to attack the strike zone and get some quick innings.”

Bergman gave up back-to-back doubles to left fielder Christian Yelich and second baseman Jeff Baker with one out in the seventh that cut the Rockies’ lead to 5-3. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton grounded a single to center that made it a one-run game, ending Bergman’s outing at 97 pitches.

Closer LaTroy Hawkins, the fifth Rockies pitcher, retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 20th save in 22 chances.

The Rockies (52-77) finished a 6-3 homestand.

The Marlins (64-65) lost two in a row to fall below .500. They went 9-4 in their previous 13 games.

NOTES: Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list to make room on the active roster for RHP Christian Bergman, who came off the 60-day disabled list to make his start. To make room on the 40-man roster for Bergman, RF Carlos Gonzalez, who underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 18 for left knee tendinitis, was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day DL. ... Rockies C Wilin Rosario (sore left wrist) did not play, but he hopes to be ready to return Monday. ... On Saturday, Rockies LF Corey Dickerson hit a game-tying home run in the ninth and a walk-off single in the 13th. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other player in Rockies history to hit a game-tying homer in the ninth followed by a walk-off single was Matt Holliday in 2008. ... Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich (right wrist sprain) will continue his rehab at Triple-A New Orleans after playing five games at high Class A Jupiter and going 5-for-16 (.313) with a double, triple, a home run and two RBIs. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.