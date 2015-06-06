Koehler, Marlins shut down Rockies

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies, and Coors Field in particular, seem to bring out the best in Tom Koehler.

He again muffled the Rockies as the Miami Marlins won 6-2 on Friday for their third straight victory and fifth in seven games. Play was halted after the seventh inning, and Koehler didn’t return after a 1 hour, 55 minute rain delay.

Koehler stymied the Rockies through five innings, throwing 40 of 59 pitches for strikes and finished with 105 pitches, 71 strikes while allowing eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

He ended two innings with double-play grounders and got 10 outs on ground balls and held the Rockies hitless for 3 2/3 innings, facing the minimum number of batters in that span.

In four career starts against the Rockies, Koehler is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and three walks and 22 strikeouts in 28 innings. At Coors Field, Koehler is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three starts, each lasting seven innings, and one walk and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.

“I’ve just been fortunate the times I’ve pitched here to have really good fastball command,” Koehler said. “For me, when I have fastball command, I kind of work off that and everything else kind of plays up a little bit better. That’s got a lot to do with it.”

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hit his 18th home run, a 478-foot solo shot to left-center in the second. It was the longest homer hit at Coors Field -- one foot longer than a blast hit by Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Stanton connected on a 1-1 slider from Rockies starter Eddie Butler, whose previous pitch before the homer was a slider for a called strike.

“He just threw it out over the plate,” Stanton said. “The first one he threw was lower than that, and he knew I didn’t like it. So you have an idea he might be coming back with it.”

Butler (3-6) lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up a career-high 11 hits, the last an opposite-field double to left by second baseman Dee Gordon that scored the second run of the inning and gave the Marlins a 6-0 lead. The six earned runs Butler allowed tied a career-high; he gave up that many in his major league debut June 6, 2014, against the Dodgers.

“I wasn’t pounding the bottom part of the zone,” Butler said. “The first inning I did a real good job of it. After that, I started getting the ball up a little bit. Not really sure why. I just started elevating a few pitches.”

Miami’s sixth began with a triple by catcher J.T. Realmuto, who had a career-high four hits. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez laid out for Realmuto’s drive but couldn’t catch it, and the ball rolled toward the corner. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria poked Butler’s first pitch over the head of second baseman DJ Lemahieu.

The Rockies finally scored a run in the sixth on a two-out single by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who had three hits. His hit scored center fielder Charlie Blackmon, who singled when second Gordon caught his spikes in the dirt trying to catch Blackmon’s grounder.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly off Vin Mazzaro in the eighth made it 6-2. He gave up two singles to start the ninth, but closer A.J. Ramos the three batters he faced on eight pitches to earn his sixth save.

The Rockies loaded the bases with two out in the sixth

The loss dropped the Rockies to 2-3 on their current 10-game homestand and 10-16 overall at Coors Field. They have had a total of 14 hours, 29 minutes of rain delays at home this season and are 4-4 in games with rain delays.

“It’s almost like every time we play at home it’s always raining,” Gonzalez said. “We have to stay here for over an hour every time. You’re going to lose your momentum; fans leave. You feel like you’re playing on your own here... It’s just tough. But nothing we can do about it -- just continue to play the game.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw a perfect inning for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night as he began his second rehab assignment. Hawkins will pitch again Sunday. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin will start Saturday, taking the turn of injured RHP Jordan Lyles. He will undergo season-ending toe surgery Wednesday. ... Marlins C Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, and C Jhonatan Solano was designated for assignment. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to throw 85-90 pitches Monday for Triple-A New Orleans in what could be his last game before being activated. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) will throw about 60 pitches for high Class A Jupiter in his first official rehab game since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw up to 75 pitches Saturday in an extended spring training game. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) will resume throwing next week. He is on the disabled list for the second time this season.