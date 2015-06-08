Marlins ride Hechavarria’s homer to 10-inning win

DENVER -- The Miami Marlins’ offense was non-existent for much of the game Sunday.

They failed to get a runner to second base after the first inning, a dry spell that dramatically ended when shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria homered with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Marlins a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The homer was Hechavarria’s third of the year and first since April 25. He drove a 2-1 slider from left-hander Boone Logan (0-2) over the fence in center field.

“Right off the bat, I knew it was gone,” Hechavarria said with bullpen coordinator Jeff Urgelles translating. And then Hechavarria jumped in and finished his sentence in English by saying, “In Miami, maybe not.”

A.J. Ramos set the side down in order in the 10th to earn his seventh save and preserve the victory for Sam Dyson (3-2).

The homer gave the Marlins their third straight series win as well as their sixth win in the past nine games.

The Rockies, meanwhile, fell to 3-4 on their current 10-game homestand and left them 11-17 this season at Coors Field.

Hechavarria was 0-for-3 when he came up in the 10th and said he was just looking for a hit. He tied his single-season high when he connected for his ninth career homer on a hanging slider from Logan.

“The pitch didn’t have depth,” Logan said. “It just went side to side -- one of the worst sliders I’ve ever thrown.”

Both starters pitched very well.

Miami’s Jose Urena, 23, made his third career start and fifth appearance in the big league appearance for the Marlins. He gave up a run in fourth on third baseman Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly but then got first baseman Wilin Rosario to hit into an inning-ending fielder’s choice with runners on first and second.

Urena (1-2) ended two innings with double plays and got 11 outs on ground balls while allowing three hits and one run in six innings. At that point, he had thrown 82 pitches, but manager Dan Jennings made the decision to take him out with the Marlins ahead 2-1.

“No way were we going to let that kid lose that game,” Jennings said, “after pitching that quality of an outing in this ballpark and knowing we had a fresh bullpen certainly at the back end.”

Urena went 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts this season at Triple-A New Orleans. He made two relief appearances for the Marlins during an eight-day stay in April but was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his first two starts in the big leagues before facing the Rockies.

“I‘m a lot more confident the more I get on the mound and working the corners of the plate,” Urena said through Urgelles.

Carter Capps relieved Urena and promptly blew a save by yielding a leadoff homer to Carlos Gonzalez in the seventh that tied the game at 2. It was Gonzalez’s sixth homer and the first time he has homered in consecutive games this season.

That hit removed the possibility of Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick taking the loss. He’s 14-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 27 games, 22 starts, against the Marlins.

“I stuck to my game plan,” Kendrick said. “I know those guys very well. They are aggressive.”

Kendrick gave up four hits and two runs in the first and one hit thereafter as he pitched seven innings. The runs scored on center fielder Marcell Ozuna’s two-out single. The hit went through shortstop and just past a diving Troy Tulowitzki, who had shaded the right-handed hitting Ozuna toward the middle.

Second baseman Dee Gordon, who had three hits, opened the game with a single, and third baseman Martin Prado followed with a single and took second on a play on Gordon at third. Kendrick retired the next two batters, but gave up the hit to Ozuna on a 1-2 pitch.

Left fielder Christian Yellich followed with a single before Kendrick ended the inning.

He didn’t allow another hit until Gordon’s single with two outs in the fifth. Gordon also singled in the eighth, the last hit for the Marlins until Hechavarria connected off Logan.

“He was working sinkers down and away that were balls and he tried to sneak in a slider that hung over the plate,” Hechavarria said. “I just tried to stay inside the ball, hit it the other way and it went out.”

NOTES: Rockies LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left foot) reported to the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will play in an extended spring training game Monday. ... RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis), who pitched one scoreless inning Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque, was scheduled to pitch one inning Sunday for that team at Salt Lake and another there Tuesday. ... Rockies RHP David Hale will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday against the Cardinals. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to make a rehab start Monday at Triple-A New Orleans and throw 85-95 pitches. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton will be their designated hitter in two of the three games at Toronto, and Ichiro Suzuki will DH in the other and play right field in Stanton’s absence. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) pitched five innings Saturday in an extended spring training game and will make his next start for New Orleans. ... Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament) threw 59 pitches in three innings Saturday for high-Class-A Jupiter in his first rehab start and will make his second start for that team. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris, who came out of Saturday’s game with lower-back strain, will be evaluated after the Marlins’ flight to Toronto following Sunday’s game.