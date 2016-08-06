Marlins' four-run ninth sinks Rockies

DENVER -- What had the makings of a bitter, disheartening loss Friday night for the Miami Marlins turned into an immensely satisfying comeback victory.

They scored four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 and end a three-game losing streak. The big hit was Martin Prado's go-ahead, two-run single.

"It's just good because this is the type of game that we're trying to win every day, (the Rockies) need to win every day," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We're very similar clubs in my mind in that we're both experiencing really a shot at getting into the playoffs for the first time in a while. And it's fun, and I think these guys love it."

Brian Ellington (2-1), who rescued Fernando Rodney in the eighth, was the winning pitcher. A.J. Ramos, who gave up three runs in the ninth and blew his second save of the season in his last outing on Wednesday in Chicago, posted his 32nd save of the season.

"Being in the bullpen, you've got to have a short memory, whether you pitch good or bad, because the next game is the most important game," said Ramos, who gave up a leadoff single but retired the next three batters and threw 11 of 15 pitches for strikes. "I was able to put it behind me and get strikes this time."

The Rockies made sure Ichiro Suzuki got no closer to his 3,000th hit. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh, leaving him hitless in his past 11 at-bats and stuck on 2,998 hits.

Colorado trailed for seven innings after Miami scored a run in the first, thanks to the speed of Dee Gordon.

But in the eighth, the Rockies, aided by Gordon's crucial throwing error at second base, staged a three-run rally and went ahead 3-1.

Rockies closer Carlos Estevez walked J.T. Realmuto on four pitches to open the ninth and Chris Johnson grounded a single through the hole at shortstop. Adeiny Hechavarria won a seven-pitch encounter and singled home a run. David Dahl's throw from left field was wide of the plate and eluded Estevez, who was backing up, allowing the runners to move into scoring position.

After pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich struck out, Gordon was intentionally walked to load the bases for Prado, who wasn't surprised, since he has grounded into a National League-leading 18 double plays.

"That's not a hard thing to find out," Prado said. "That's one of the things I've got in my head. I'm just looking for a good pitch to hit. I know he's a hard thrower. First time I face him, and he got a hundred miles (an hour fastball).

"I was just looking to put the ball in play. It's hard. He fell behind (1-0). I was trying to be aggressive, be early. Fortunately for me, I got a good pitch to hit."

Prado drove a two-run single to center on the second pitch from Estevez (2-6), who blew his fourth save in 15 opportunities. Jordan Lyles relieved him and gave up a sacrifice fly to Christian Yelich.

"My fastball obviously wasn't there," Estevez said. "My command wasn't there. The slider and the changeup were good, but the fastball wasn't there."

The Rockies' uprising in the eighth began when DJ LeMahieu, who had a career-high-tying four hits, led off with a single just to the left of diving Prado at third. Carlos Gonzalez followed with a single on Rodney's 0-2 pitch, extending his hitting streak to 16 games.

Nolan Arenado hit a potential double-play grounder to shortstop, but Gordon's relay throw to first was high and wide, allowing LeMahieu to score and Arenado to take second.

Arenado scored when Dahl singled to center, extending his hitting streak at the start of his career to 11 games, the second longest in Rockies history. Mark Reynolds doubled off the wall, just below the out-of-town scoreboard and just beyond the reach of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Gordon's speed enabled the Marlins to score a run in the first. He led off with a single, a swinging bunt that Arenado barehanded, but Gordon easily beat his throw. With two outs, Gordon stole second and scored when Stanton grounded a double inside third base.

That was the only run starter Jorge De La Rosa allowed in six innings.

David Phelps, whom the Marlins are hoping can stabilize their fifth spot in the rotation, made his first start after 50 relief appearances. He was on a limit of four innings and 65-70 pitches but worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings on 70 pitches and allowed four singles.

"It was as good as I could ask for," Phelps said. "I started mixing in some change and curveballs the second time through the lineup. I got them off my fastball, which was the biggest thing."

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup. He didn't play Thursday after spraining his left ankle while coming out of the batters' box Wednesday in the seventh inning, forcing him to leave the game. ... Rockies SS Daniel Descalso was in the lineup after suffering a left shoulder contusion while playing left field Thursday. He stumbled into the wall while making a catch in the third and left after the inning. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour (right ankle sprain), who played his fifth game Wednesday on a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans, has been dealing with general body soreness and was sent to the Marlins' rehab facility in Jupiter, Fla. The Marlins hope he'll be able to join them Monday for the series at home with San Francisco.