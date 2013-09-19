Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Closer Steve Cishek is on a nice roll as he finishes his third full major league season. After Wednesday’s 4-3 win over Philadelphia, he has fired off 26 consecutive saves and 31 overall this season.

“We know we’ve got to pitch him in games, even though it may not be a save situation, to keep him sharp,” manager Mike Redmond said. “Early in the season he scuffled. Part of that was we hadn’t gotten him into a lot of games.”

Cishek was 1-3 with a 5.25 ERA in April. But he rebounded nicely, posting a 1.23 ERA in 21 appearances since the All Star break. His last blown save was June 4.

“I like his confidence on the mound. I like his presence. He’s not scared, he goes right after guys,” Redmond said.

Cishek said he has replaced his changeup with a split-finger fastball. He also lowered his arm angle. He went 13 outings without allowing a run before Atlanta scored against him Sept. 12 in a nonsave situation.

He has converted 45 of 48 chances since assuming the role full-time from Heath Bell after the All Star break in 2012.

“We’ve had a couple long stretches where we played really well, and he was a big part of that,” Redmond said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-96

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Marlins (Henderson Alvarez, 4-4, 3.97) at Nationals (Stephen Strasburg, 7-9, 2.96)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez beat the Mets 3-0 in his last start, going seven shutout innings and allowing four hits, while striking out five and not walking a better. After allowing 16 home runs over his first 14 starts in 2012, he has allowed just one over an equal number of starts this season. He is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi earned a no-decision Wednesday against the Phillies, working five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out five and walked four. It was his first start since Sept. 7, as he was scratched from his previous outing with tightness in his back.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies with his 23rd homer of the year, a two-run shot off Ethan Martin measured at 460 feet. Stanton, hitting .252 this season, has driven in 55 runs.

--3B Ed Lucas went 2-for-5 Wednesday night against Philadelphia, including the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th. Lucas has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting at a .375 clip in that stretch to raise his average to .250.

--RHP Steve Cishek worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night against Philadelphia to record his 31st save of the season. He has also converted his last 26 save opportunities, the longest active streak in the majors. He is one shy of equaling Todd Jones’ club record of 27, set in 2005.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It got a little hairy there at the end, but we made it through. Obviously everybody knows where we are in the standings, but give these guys a lot of credit -- they keep fighting.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (tight back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 12. He played catch with no discomfort Sept. 14. He started Sept. 18.

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan