Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria is still striving for consistency on defense. But his performance on the field on Wednesday has many teammates believing he is capable of being one of the game’s best defensive shortstops.

He made a sensational leaping catch in the sixth inning, going vertical to snag Cody Asche’s line drive in the webbing of his glove in a 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Third baseman Ed Lucas was stunned by the play, and even the hard-to-please Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park applauded Hechavarria.

“I was trying to make eye contact with anyone in the stadium just to validate what I just saw,” Lucas said. “I really didn’t think that little body could get that high off the ground. It’s pretty impressive.'”

Hechavarria made another impressive play in the eighth inning, and that one saved the game for the Marlins. The score was tied at 3. The Phillies had a runner on third, and Roger Bernadina hit a hard one-hopper.

Hechavarria made a diving, back-handed grab and made the throw to first to end the inning. Miami won in the 10th inning.

“I’ve played with Edgar Renteria and Alex Gonzalez, and this kid is maybe more athletic than those two guys,” manager Mike Redmond said.

“I think the amazing thing is his ease to the balls, and how he just kind of floats and glides to these balls and makes these plays look relatively easy. I don’t know how high he jumped, but it looked like he was three feet in the air. It was unbelievable. I didn’t think, when that ball was hit, that he had a chance for it.”

Even after seeing his batting average dip to .227 after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals, Hechavarria remains a force for Marlins’ opponents to worry about.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-97

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Marlins (Jacob Turner, 3-7, 3.51) at Nationals (Jordan Zimmermann, 18-8, 3.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner will be trying to break his six-game losing streak on Friday night. He’s also still looking for his first career win versus the Nationals. Turner’s 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three career starts against Washington.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria made LHP Gio Gonzalez work during his sixth-inning at-bat in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss. The shortstop fouled off nine pitches before Gonzalez got him to fly out on the 13th pitch. “Stop making me throw so many pitches,” Gonzalez said with a laugh afterward. “It was lucky that he popped it up.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez set off a mild controversy when he hit Nationals SS Ian Desmond in the first inning on a 3-0 pitch right after LF Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer. The Nationals thought that was on purpose. The Marlins disagreed. Either way, umpire Bill Welke quickly issued warnings to both benches. “That ball, it was a 3-0 count, he just lost it,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “He missed up and in. It got away from him.”

--1B Ed Lucas continued his recent hot streak by going 3-for-4 with one RBI in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Nationals. He also walked and reached base in four of his five plate appearances. Lucas is batting .448 (13-for-29) on this road trip.

--OF/PH Juan Pierre got the 2,215th hit of his career with a pinch-hit double in Tuesday’s game to tie Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 175th on the all-time hit list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That ended up being the game. Three-run home run and that was it. Unfortunately for us, we’ve had that scenario happen several times.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins jumped out to a 1-0 lead only to see the Nationals storm back behind Bryce Harper’s three-run blast in a 3-2 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (tight back) was scratched from his scheduled start Sept. 12. He played catch with no discomfort Sept. 14. He started Sept. 18.

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan