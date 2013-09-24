Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

The Marlins might be closing in on 100 losses, but first baseman Logan Morrison will pop some champagne this fall. He’s getting married in November.

Morrison is looking forward to an offseason knowing that he will open spring training next year with a clean bill of health.

Morrison, who didn’t play in Monday’s 4-0 win over Philadelphia, is the first to admit that he has had a disappointing season. He went into the final week of the season batting .251 with six homers and 36 RBIs.

But he doesn’t want to make excuses, either, even though he was coming off two knee operations in as many years. He missed the first two months of the season recovering from the second surgery.

“I think, honestly, what it is is not playing for a long time and then coming back and trying to be consistent, and just not really knowing how to do that, forgetting how and trying to remember,” Morrison said.

But since the All Star break he was batting .225, and he was just 7-for-58 in 18 games in September -- not the way he hoped to wind up the year before his first offseason of arbitration.

His six home runs are tied for the fewest among major league first basemen with at least 300 plate appearances. And he said one reason could be the spacious dimensions at Marlins Park.

“It’s definitely a factor,” Morrison said. “And that translates into the average not being there, too. You drive balls to the wall and they get caught. Not only is it not a homer, it’s not a hit.”

Morrison is the Marlins’ representative for the Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes the community efforts of players.

Despite the struggles, Morrison is just glad to be healthy.

“Actually being able to build strength in my legs instead of having to rehab and get my other leg as strong as my non-surgical leg, and having a nice relaxed offseason without adding scars would be good,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-99

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Phillies (Zach Miner, 0-1, 3.22) at Marlins (Henderson Alvarez, 4-5, 4.05)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez will make his 16th start of the season Tuesday against the Phillies. Alvarez will also start the Marlins’ season finale Sunday against the Phillies. In his first 15 starts, Alvarez has allowed just two homers. In his last 15 in 2012, he gave up 17 homers. Alvarez, who has never faced the Phillies, is tied for first in MLB for fewest homers allowed (minimum 15 starts. He is sixth in the NL in ground-ball percentage.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi pitched exceptionally well Monday night against the Phillies. He allowed just three hits and two walks in 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Only one of the hits he allowed was for extra bases -- a double by Jimmy Rollins. Eovaldi lowered his ERA from 3.79 to 3.50.

--LF Christian Yelich entered Monday hitting a team-leading .345 against right-handers. That ranks second among National League rookies (minimum 150 plate appearances). He also has a .913 OPS against righties. Yelich, a lefty hitter, has struggled against southpaws with a .176 batting average and a .494 OPS.

--LF Juan Pierre has passed Joe DiMaggio with career hit No. 2,216. That ranks Pierre No. 175 on the career hit list.

--RHP Steve Cishek has tied Todd Jones (2005) for the club record of 27 straight saves. Cishek’s streak is the longest active one in the majors. His ERA during the streak is 1.30. The problem is that the Marlins haven’t been leading very many games late, and Cishek has had just five save chances since Aug. 19. He nearly had a save chance Monday, but the Marlins added three runs to their lead in the eighth. Still, Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m pleased with the year I’ve had. But there is always a lot more room for improvement.” -- RHP Nate Eovaldi, who pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. On Sept. 20, manager Mike Redmond said he was making progress and would throw a bullpen session.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan