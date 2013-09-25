Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Chris Coghlan would welcome the chance to be the Marlins’ full-time third baseman in 2014, but he knows he has much to prove.

Coghlan is hoping to end the season on a positive note, but he’s trying to rebound from an ugly game Sunday when he made two errors in a loss to Washington. One error was a grounder off his leg that allowed the winning run to score.

Coghlan didn’t start Monday or Tuesday.

“I‘m just grateful for the opportunity,” said Coghlan, who in seven starts at third has made three errors on 22 chances.

He also played third base this year after coming off the disabled list, where he missed three months with nerve irritation in his back. He thinks he will get better at third base with more playing time.

The question, of course, is whether the Marlins believe that, too.

“I know what kind of guy he is and teammate, and he’ll do whatever it takes to contribute to this ballclub, and that’s huge,” manager Mike Redmond said.

After the season ends, Coghlan is moving from Clearwater, Fla., to Birmingham, Ala., where he plans to work on his infield defense at a local college.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-100

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Phillies (Cole Hamels, 8-14, 3.62) at Marlins (Brad Hand, 1-1, 3.14)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez got off to a poor start Tuesday against the Phillies by allowing three walks in a two-run first inning. But he gave up no runs and no walks after that in what turned out to be a strong overall performance. His total line: seven innings, two runs, five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

--CF Marcell Ozuna, who is out for the season due to a thumb injury, resumed baseball activities this week. Ozuna hit .265 with three homers and 32 RBI but showed a strong arm and good range in center field.

--RHP Kevin Slowey has resumed baseball activities. He is out for the season due to right forearm tightness, but he should be fully healthy long before spring training.

--3B Ed Lucas has hit in 15 of 19 games this month. He is hitting .333 in September, with seven doubles, one homer and eight RBI.

--LHP Brad Hand will make his second start and his seventh appearance of the season Wednesday, when he faces the Phillies. Against Philadelphia, Hand is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two appearances, including one start. He spent most of this season in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was thinking of something clever to say when you lose your 100th game of the season, and all I could come up with was: ‘At least it was by one run. I guess that shows we’re in the games, and that’s maybe a moral victory for us. But at the end of the day, it’s still a loss. I know guys are battling, and they have all year. Our pitching has been tremendous, especially our bullpen. Those guys have kept us in the game and given us a chance to win. We’ll get better.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, whose team fell to 58-100 on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. On Sept. 20, manager Mike Redmond said he was making progress and would throw a bullpen session.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26. He resumed baseball activities in late September.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan