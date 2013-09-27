Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Utility player Greg Dobbs apparently will return for another season with the Marlins.

Dobbs, who leads active major league players with 95 career pinch hits, has agreed to a one-year extension for 2014, according to multiple reports. He will make $1.7 million, according to CBSSports.com.

Dobbs, 35, initially signed a two-year, $3 million contract for the 2012-13 seasons. He is Miami’s main left-handed bat off the bench. He also has been a valuable clubhouse presence since he came to Miami in 2011.

Dobbs is batting .229 in 112 games for Miami. His playing time at first base started to diminish in May when Logan Morrison came off the disabled list.

He is 10-for-47 (.213) in 56 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter.

With Dobbs signed, the Marlins’ remaining free agents are outfielders Juan Pierre and Austin Kearns and reliever Chad Qualls.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-100

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Tigers (Rick Porcello, 13-8, 4.38) at Marlins (Tom Koehler, 4-10, 4.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jeff Mathis might miss the final three games of the season because of a bruised right thumb, which he initially jammed on Sept. 9. Mathis sat out until Sept. 16, and he is 1-for-23 in his seven games since.

--OF/INF Greg Dobbs has agreed to a one-year extension for 2014, according to multiple reports. He will make $1.7 million, according to CBSSports.com. Dobbs, 35, is batting .229 in 112 games for Miami. His playing time at first base started to diminish in May when Logan Morrison came off the disabled list. He is 10-for-47 (.213) in 56 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter.

--RHP Tom Koehler will make his final start of the year Friday. It will also be his first career appearance against the Tigers. In nine starts at Marlins Park this season, he is just 1-5 with a 5.15 ERA, which are not the type of numbers that will bolster his attempt to remain in the Marlins’ rotation in 2014.

--LHP Brad Hand made his second start and his seventh appearance of the season Wednesday, when he faced the Phillies. Hand got a no-decision, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

--LF Christian Yelich, the Marlins’ talented rookie, entered the night hitting .329 in September. However, he went 0-for-3 on Wednesday.

--RHP A.J. Ramos, 27, has had an underrated and overlooked rookie season. Entering Wednesday, he ranked fourth among National League relievers with 78 innings and fifth in strikeouts with 83. Among NL rookie relievers, he is No. 1 in innings pitched. His 3.23 ERA is solid, but most impressive is the fact that right-handers are hitting just .188 against him -- which ranks seventh in the big leagues. Lefties are hitting .219 against him. Ramos pitched again Wednesday and was not charged with a run in 2/3 of an inning. However, he did allow an inherited runner to score when Cesar Hernandez got a single in the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty amazing. It’s a heck of a run -- a testament to how hard he’s worked.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on RHP Steve Cishek, who earned his 28th straight save in a 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Cishek has 33 saves this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jeff Mathis (bruised right thumb) might miss the final three games. He initially jammed the thumb on Sept. 9 and sat out until Sept. 16.

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. On Sept. 20, manager Mike Redmond said he was making progress and would throw a bullpen session.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26. He resumed baseball activities in late September.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan