Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Starting pitcher Kevin Slowey (right forearm tightness) and outfielder Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament in left thumb) resumed baseball activities this week and are on track to head into spring training healthy.

Slowey threw off the mound Wednesday.

”He threw 25 pitches. So that’s good news for him,“ manager Mike Redmond said. ”Obviously he’s not going to pitch this season, but for him personally, his frame of mind going into the offseason knowing he’s going to be healthy, that’s good for him.

Ozuna has been swinging a bat pain free.

“He looks great, has himself in good shape. It looks like his hand is feeling good,” Redmond said. “I think for him too, going into the offseason knowing he’s feeling good is definitely a good sign. Now he can prepare himself for spring training and get himself ready to compete and win a job.”

Slowey, 29, went 3-6 with a 4.11 ERA. He is arbitration eligible and might be an option as a long reliever.

Ozuna, who turns 23 in November, will likely compete with Jake Marisnick for a starting outfield spot alongside Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton.

“Every time I show him the lineup card he reminds me he’s not on that card,” Redmond said of Ozuna. “I tell him ‘You will be, don’t worry.’ He’s a good kid, one of those that makes you smile. I know how hungry he is and I‘m excited for spring training to see these guys come in and compete. I know there is going to be some great battles for positions and it should make for an interesting spring.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-100

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, 14-8, 2.64) at Marlins (Nathan Eovaldi, 4-6, 3.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 18th and final start of the season Saturday against the Tigers. He has never faced the Tigers. But in his last six starts overall, Eovaldi pitched well, sporting a 2.70 ERA. One area where he needs to improve is pitching at home, where he is just 2-4 with a 4.34 ERA this season.

--RHP Tom Koehler made his 23rd and final start of the season Friday against the Tigers. Despite battling a stomach flu, Koehler (5-10) got the win, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five hits, three walks and two runs.

--3B Placido Polanco made a sensational catch in the eighth inning, diving into the first row of the third-base stands to catch a foul pop by Don Kelly. Polanco had entered Friday with just two errors and a .990 fielding percentage, which leads the majors among qualifying third basemen. He has won three Gold Gloves in his career -- 2007 and 2009 at second base and 2011 at third. Darin Erstad is the only other player to win Gold Gloves at multiple positions.

--C Jeff Mathis is out for the rest of the season due to a thumb injury. He hit .181 this season.

--1B Greg Dobbs has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Marlins, according to The Miami Herald. Dobbs, 35, hit .229 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve lost 100 games, but the guys are still playing. We had some great at bats, were patient.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, after a 3-2 win over Detroit on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jeff Mathis (bruised right thumb) might miss the season’s final three games. He initially jammed the thumb on Sept. 9 and sat out until Sept. 16.

--RHP Kevin Slowey (strained right flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. On Sept. 20, manager Mike Redmond said he was making progress and would throw a bullpen session.

--OF Marcell Ozuna (torn ligament and avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 19. He had surgery July 26. He resumed baseball activities in late September.

--RHP Alex Sanabia (aggravated right groin muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23.

--LF Matt Diaz (left knee bone contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4.

--RHP Jose Ceda (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31 after suffering a setback in spring training. He pitched July 21-27 on a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter before he was shut down again.

--OF Alfredo Silverio (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 31. He underwent a second Tommy John surgery in June 2013.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Nate Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Chad Qualls

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Sam Dyson

LHP Zach Phillips

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jeff Mathis

Koyie Hill

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Donovan Solano

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Placido Polanco

INF Ed Lucas

INF Greg Dobbs

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Juan Pierre

CF Justin Ruggiano

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Christian Yelich

OF Jake Marisnick

OF Chris Coghlan