Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Watch out for the Miami Marlins. At least, that is what the Marlins would like the rest of the league to think.

Sure, they are coming off a 100-loss season and a third consecutive last-place finish, but offseason changes from the front office to the roster have the Marlins heading out of spring training with much higher expectations than they did in 2013.

With the Marlins, it is all about pitching. And barring an unwanted surprise in the final days of camp, the rotation will emerge free of injuries -- a stark contrast to Opening Day 2013, when two starters were on the disabled list.

The Marlins are no longer run by Larry Beinfest, who was fired from his post as baseball operations chief at the end of last season. Dan Jennings and Mike Hill went about changing the roster and the clubhouse culture, adding veterans like catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and infielders Jeff Baker and Garrett Jones.

Of course, whether the Marlins can lift themselves up in the division depends on their offense, which ranked last in the majors in 2013.

Still, the team is encouraged by its pitching. Miami’s rotation, which has had the lowest ERA this spring of all National League teams through March 25, could emerge as a force, led by No. 1 starter Jose Fernandez.

It might be unfair to expect the 21-year-old to replicate his 2013 NL Rookie of the Year numbers, but he had a terrific spring. He posted a 3.54 ERA this spring, but most of the damage against him came in his final start, March 25, when he allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings against St. Louis.

While primed for another big year, Fernandez is not the only promising arm. Fernandez, Nathan Eovaldi and Henderson Alvarez have a chance to be among the best starting trios in baseball.

All five starters throw in the upper 90s, and right-hander Tom Koehler, the projected No. 5 starter, is gaining confidence to accompany his great stuff.

The power arms continue in the back of the bullpen with right-handers Steve Cishek, Mike Dunn, Carlos Marmol and A.J. Ramos. Cishek, coming off a career-best, 34-save season, is has the lowest velocity (low to mid 90s) of the relievers, but he has side-arm deception.

Marmol is a reclamation project, but he showed promise this spring after a rocky start. Whether he can continue throwing strikes in the regular season is a big question.

On offense, the big key is Stanton, who is coming off a disappointing year (by his standards) in which he hit 24 homers. It was the lowest homer total of his career, not including the 22 he hit in 2010 when he made his debut in June.

Stanton made a positive impression on his teammates this spring when he publicly called on the new front office to display its commitment to building a long-term winner.

He remained upbeat and healthy this spring. He hit five home runs through March 25 -- most of them mammoth shots -- and seemed primed to put up big numbers.

Stanton will have a better chance of doing that if he gets lineup protection. That task goes to Jones, who will hit fourth. Pressure to produce is also on Saltalamacchia and third baseman Casey McGehee, who played in Japan last year.

The Marlins certainly don’t consider themselves a power team. New coach Brett Butler worked all spring encouraging hitters to get on base via bunt singles and walks.

Establishing the starting lineup might take longer because second baseman Rafael Furcal, the projected leadoff hitter, starts the year on the disabled list.

If the Marlins can get off to a good start in April, it could be a fun year in Miami. A .500 record and perhaps even third place could be realistic goals.

However, if the Marlins get off to a slow start as they did in 2013, it will be another season of empty seats and off-field distractions from trade rumors about Stanton and Cishek.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

--2B Rafael Furcal, who last played March 15, landed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is slowed by left hamstring discomfort. Furcal went 3-for-18 in Grapefruit League action. Once he is ready to play, he will have to play in minor league games to prepare for joining the Marlins.

--INF Ed Lucas (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

--OF Reed Johnson, a non-invitee to camp, won a roster spot, he learned March 25. Johnson had a clause in his contract requiring Miami to let him know the team’s intentions by noon March 25. He hit .410 through 14 spring games.

“It still was kind of big to come in and hit from start to finish and let them know I still have a lot of gas in the tank and I have a lot of baseball left in me,” he said.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria left in the fifth inning March 24 because of a mild groin strain. It is not considered serious, but the team likely will rest him until March 27 as a precaution. Hechavarria said he aggravated the groin while running to second base. “He should be fine. We’ll give a day or two to make sure everything is all right,” manager Mike Redmond said. Hechavarria was batting .319 through 47 at-bats this spring.

--INF Derek Dietrich isn’t going to let a broken nose hamper his bid for a roster spot. Dietrich sustained a non-displaced fracture on the top of his nose March 20.

“That was a bullet. One-hop right off my noggin,” he said, laughing after the game about the bad-hop grounder hit by St. Louis OF Jon Jay.

Dietrich was fitted with a clear protective mask, which he wore in a game March 25.

--Several Marlins pitchers aren’t thrilled with the idea of wearing head protection, even after Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman was hit in the face by a line drive March 19. However, some Miami pitchers said they would consider the idea.

“Initially, I’d say no. If it fits like a regular hat, then yeah, why not? But I haven’t seen it yet,” said reliever Mike Dunn.

Manager Mike Redmond said he sometimes wonders about the possibility of an opposing pitcher getting hurt when Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton steps to the plate.

“If they could come up with something that could be comfortable for pitchers to wear, then I’d be all for it, protection-wise,” Redmond said. “I just don’t know what they can do. You don’t see it a lot, but it takes one time to be super scary.”

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who opened the 2013 season on the disabled list with a sore shoulder, is looking forward to starting the 2014 season healthy. “I’ve been feeling good all spring,” he said. “No issues. I‘m just ready to get going.”

Eovaldi projects to be Miami’s No. 2 starter behind RHP Jose Fernandez. “It’s like you’re ready for the season,” he said. “You’re ready for it to get here. How many more days before it gets here?”

--INF Greg Dobbs (sore quadriceps, sore lower back) appeared in a minor league game March 25. It was his first game action in two weeks.

--CF Marcell Ozuna, who left the March 23 game with a leg cramp, returned to action March 25. He was hitting .180 through 18 spring games.

--INF Ty Wigginton was released by the Marlins on March 25 after he failed to make the team on a minor league contract. Wigginton hit .147 in 24 spring training at-bats. Wigginton was released by the St. Louis Cardinals last season just 58 plate appearances into a two-year, $5 million contract. He has played 12 seasons in the majors.

--The Marlins made several roster moves March 25. RHP Arquimedas Caminero and RHP Carter Capps were optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. RHP Chaz Roe was reassigned to minor league camp.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is ridiculous. Managed in that ballpark for 3 years, couldn’t hit a ball where he did with a fungo from 2B.” -- A tweet by Marlins’ Double-A manager Andy Barkett after he watched RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth home run March 23 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

The Marlins had a decent spring despite a hamstring injury that kept new 2B Rafael Furcal out of action for most of the last two weeks in March. The pitching staff posted the National League’s lowest spring ERA through March 25. If Miami can post a winning record in April, it could be a fun year.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Jose Fernandez

2. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

3. RHP Henderson Alvarez

4. RHP Jacob Turner

5. RHP Tom Koehler

It’s all about velocity with a hard-throwing rotation that includes five starters capable of hitting the mid-90s and above. All are capable of going at least seven innings, which should help the bullpen.

Turner was the least consistent of the starters this spring, but the Marlins remain encouraged about his potential. Koehler impressed scouts as a different pitcher who seems to have a plan and has solid stuff, including a high-90s fastball. While Koehler earned the spot, he has options remaining, which is why the final job could go to Hand, who is out of options.

LHP Andrew Heaney, a top prospect, is waiting in the wings at Double-A Jacksonville. He could join the rotation by June if any of the starters falter.

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

The back end might be the hardest-throwing bullpen foursome in the majors. The biggest question is Marmol, a reclamation project who got off to a rocky start but improved as the spring progressed.

Hand is out of options, so unless he is traded, he projects as a long reliever. Slowey had a decent spring. Jennings is a hard thrower with limited experience.

LINEUP:

1. CF Christian Yelich

2. 2B Derek Dietrich

3. RF Giancarlo Stanton

4. 1B Garrett Jones

5. C Jarrod Saltalamacchia

6. 3B Casey McGehee

7. LF Reed Johnson

8. SS Adeiny Hechavarria

2B Rafael Furcal opens the season on the disabled list, which could lift Yelich to the leadoff spot.

Manager Mike Redmond likes Stanton batting in the first inning, so the pressure is on Jones to offer protection. Look for the top and bottom of the order to get on base any way they can, including bunting for singles, after working on that all spring with new coach Brett Butler.

RESERVES:

C Jeff Mathis

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OF Marcell Ozuna

The team might try to put INF Donovan Solano on the roster since he can play shortstop and second base. The likeliest scenario for that to happen is if the Marlins either release INF Greg Dobbs or put him on the disabled list. Baker could get starts at first and third base.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--INF Ed Lucas (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May.