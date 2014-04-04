Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Insert your joke about Miami’s minuscule payroll, but a year ago at this time, the Marlins couldn’t buy offensive production.

Through the first three games of the season, it is clear the offense that finished dead last in the National League with an average of 3.16 runs per game last season will be much improved in 2014.

Although the Marlins lost 6-5 to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Miami battled back from a 6-1 deficit to make a game out of it. At the end, Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton nearly hit a walk-off home run, but his line drive hooked just left of the left field foul pole.

Stanton said after the game that last season the team would have just given up and looked to the next game after falling behind by such a deficit, knowing it didn’t have the offensive firepower to fight back.

Wednesday’s near comeback came two days after a 10-run Miami uprising on Opening Day -- something unheard of a year ago.

With the offseason additions of catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, first baseman Garrett Jones and third baseman Casey McGehee, Miami has a respectable veteran middle of the lineup to go along with Stanton and the rest of the young Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 2013: 9-9, 5.14) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 2013: 3-8, 3.74)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, in his first start of 2014, had nowhere near the no-hit stuff he displayed in his final start of 2013. Alvarez was rocked from the start against a Rockies lineup that the Marlins handled the previous two nights, giving up hits to six of the first seven batters he faced. He ended up lasting three-plus inning, surrendering six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks.

--2B Derek Dietrich, in his first start of the season Wednesday, batted second and went 1-for-3 with two runs. Dietrich doubled down the left field line in his first at-bat. It was an improvement from what manager Mike Redmond got out of 2B Jeff Baker (0-for-6) in the same spot during the first two games against Colorado.

--1B Garrett Jones went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while hitting cleanup Wednesday. When it mattered most, though, with the tying run on second and winning run on first, Jones popped out to end the game in a 6-5 loss to Colorado.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton homered for the first time this season Wednesday and added an RBI single. The slugger belted an 0-1 pitch from Colorado RHP Jordan Lyles to the opposite field for the two-run blast. His run-scoring single came in the ninth after he barely hooked a would-be, walk-off home run foul to left. He fouled off several tough pitches Wednesday, so he is really seeing the ball well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit some pretty hard early on him, and it just seemed like he never really got in a rhythm. He had trouble finishing hitters. You could tell early on a lot of his pitches were over the plate. ... I was just happy at the end of the day we kept ourselves in the game with the way we pitched and gave a run at it.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on the outing of RHP Henderson Alvarez during the Marlins’ 6-5 loss to the Rockies on Wednesay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He said he expects to go on a minor league rehab assignment during the Marlins’ first road trip, April 8-13.

--INF Ed Lucas (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Jacob Turner

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna