Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Miami Marlins were one of the nice stories the first week of the season, as they won five of their first seven games.

So is reality setting for a club that lost 100 games last season?

Miami lost 7-1 on Thursday to the Washington Nationals and was outscored 22-9 in being swept in the three-game series. Next up is a series that begins Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s still early. We were playing pretty good baseball. We played pretty good baseball last night,” said second baseman Derek Dietrich. “We’ll go into a fresh series here in Philadelphia and hopefully continue to do what we’ve been doing. We’ll make the adjustments at the plate and on the mound and hopefully come out with a better result.”

The Marlins faced the top three starting pitchers for Washington -- Gio Gonzalez, Jordan Zimmermann and Stephen Strasburg -- the latter of whom fanned 12 batters Thursday. The Marlins struck out 17 times in the game.

“We had some real good at-bats against him early in the game. Hit some balls hard. He kind of settled in and pitched a good game,” said third baseman Casey McGehee. “It’s not fun. Obviously we would have liked to have come in and taken a game or two here. We can still salvage the road trip. We got to go to Philly and get back at it. The good thing is we do have a nice start at home and we’re sitting here at 5-5. It’s not like we’re 1-9.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-0, 0.71) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 3.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Christian Yelich has not been thrown out in his first 13 steal attempts in his career. He had one hit and a steal in the game Thursday, and as a leadoff hitter also battled by fouling off good pitches from some of the top Washington pitchers, such as closer Rafael Soriano, during the series.

--RHP Tom Koehler gave up five hits and two runs in six innings and was tagged with the loss Thursday. He gave up a two-run homer to OF Jayson Werth in the third in the 7-1 loss. “You know he’s aggressive. You know there’s a good chance he might be swinging there especially when he’s feeling pretty good. So you’ve got to do a better job of not taking off and executing a quality 3-0 pitch,” Koehler said of the Werth homer, his second in two days.

--LHP Mike Dunn grimaced after throwing the first pitch to C Sandy Leon with one out in the seventh. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff and stayed in the game to face Leon. Dunn gave up one hit and no runs in one inning of work.

--2B Derek Dietrich was hit near the right elbow on a pitch from RHP Stephen Strasburg in the sixth inning Thursday. He was checked by manager Mike Redmond and medical staff at first but stayed in the game. He was hitless in three at bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of tough to see out there with the shadows. It’s something we weren’t used to. Judging by (the Nationals) their swings early on, it was tough to see for everybody. He had some good stuff today, his changeup especially to lefties and righties.” -- Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich, on Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg, who was dominante in a 7-1 Nationals win over Miami on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas still cannot play catch or hit, but manager Mike Redmond says he will do other baseball-related activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was expected to begin participating in extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla., on April 7. Once Furcal can run without discomfort, he will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna