Miami Marlins - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Manager Mike Redmond dismissed Friday’s rough start by ace right-hander Jose Fernandez as “just an off night.”

The 21-year-old right-hander entered the game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-0 record and a sparkling 0.71 ERA. He had also allowed two earned runs or fewer in 13 straight starts, dating back to 2013, his rookie season.

He left it with a 6-3 loss. He lasted four-plus innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, while striking out six and walking four. It matched the second-shortest outing of his career, and the earned-run total was a career worst. The hit total matched a career worst.

“He’s aggressive; we try to be aggressive,” said Phillies right fielder Marlon Byrd, who went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

“I was trying to throw strikes and it didn’t happen,” Fernandez said. “It’s all part of the game. I had two good starts, then came here and got my (butt) kicked.”

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi 1-1, 3.46) at Phillies (RHP Jonathan Pettibone 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Saturday’s starter, took a 4-2 loss in his last start, Sunday against San Diego. He worked seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out eight. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 1-4 with a 4.13 ERA in six career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP Jose Fernandez took a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia on Friday, lasting just four innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking four. It matched the second-shortest outing of his career, now in its second year, and the run total represents the most earned runs he has ever allowed. The hit total matched the highest ever against Fernandez.

--2B Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Phillies, his second homer of the season. Dietrich, who went 1-for-2 before he was replaced by Jeff Baker, is hitting .313 with two homers and five RBIs.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 2-for-3 Friday in a loss to Philadelphia, and he has hit in his last nine games against the Phillies. He is off to a .372 start this season.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday in a loss to Philadelphia. He is hitting .283 with two homers and 13 RBIs so far, but he also has struck out 13 times in 46 at-bats.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas still cannot play catch or hit, but manager Mike Redmond says he will do other baseball-related activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was expected to begin participating in extended spring training in Jupiter, Fla., on April 7. Once Furcal can run without discomfort, he will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

