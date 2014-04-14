Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- A nightmare of a road trip has served as a reality check for the Miami Marlins.

After going 5-1 out of the chute, the Marlins have floundered. A tough 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday was Miami’s seventh straight defeat, leaving the team now at 5-8.

The Marlins went 5-2 at home to start the season. They then hit the road and all went wrong, as an 0-6 trip away from Marlins Park has Miami reevaluating itself.

“Everyone has to take ownership in this road trip,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “You can’t look at just one, it’s all of us. We’ve got to get better. We went into this road trip feeling really good. We knew it was going to be a test and we realize now how much work we still have to do to get where we want to go.”

Maybe heading back home will do the trick?

”It’ll be nice to be back home, sleep in your own bed,“ reliever Mike Dunn said. ”But this is baseball.

“We’ve got to come together as a team and find a way.”

The Marlins have a chance to exact some revenge on their home grass against the Washington Nationals, who have already dealt Miami three losses during this skid.

“Hey, it’s a long season,” Redmond said. “We’ve got a lot of games left to play. We can go out and have a great week next week and be laughing about this.”

--LHP Brad Hand is scheduled to start Monday against the Nationals at Marlins Park. The 24-year-old is filling the rotation spot of RHP Jacob Turner, who is on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. This will be Hand’s second crack at Washington in six days. He faced the Nationals on April 9 in his first start of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, Sunday’s starter, allowed a career-high-tying 12 hits but found a way to throw six innings of three-run ball for a no-decision. “He was in a lot of trouble most of the day but was able to pitch out of it, which was really good to see,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

--2B Derek Dietrich was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second straight game because of back spasms. Dietrich is hitting .313 on the season. Jeff Baker started in his place and went 0-for-4.

--3B Casey McGehee went 2-for-4 on Sunday with an RBI. He now has multiple hits in five of his 13 games this season. In his last full major-league season in 2012, he had multiple hits in just 12 of his 114 games.

--OF Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 Sunday after belting a pair of home runs on Saturday. Stanton currently leads the majors with 16 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys are still battling and they’re still competing. We’re not quitting, we’re not giving up.” -- Miami manager Mike Redmond, after the Marlins lost their seventh straight game Sunday.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will begin a rehab assignment on April 14 with Class A Jupiter. He has not played yet this season. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

--2B Derek Dietrich (Back spasms) was out of the starting lineup April 13 for the second straight game.

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas still cannot play catch or hit, but manager Mike Redmond says he will do other baseball-related activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

--SS Rafael Furcal (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment on Monday with Single-A Jupiter. Furcal played seven games in spring training and went 3 for 18 (.167) before suffering the injury. He has not played yet this season.

