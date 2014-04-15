Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Eight games ago, the Miami Marlins were 5-1 and feeling great.

Now they are 5-9 and frustrated, riding an eight-game losing streak with the prospect of having to beat flame-throwing right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, the Marlins are missing a starting pitcher -- Jacob Turner is on the disabled list -- and his spot in the rotation is not being handled well by fill-in Brad Hand.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after Monday’s embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Washington Nationals -- Miami gave up 11 extra-base hits, tying a Nationals franchise record -- that he doesn’t know what he will do with Hand’s spot in the rotation.

Here’s what Redmond does know:

”Our starters need to pitch deeper into games,“ he said. ”We haven’t been able to do that very well. The only way to get out this thing is that somebody needs to step up and say, ‘This is over. I‘m done with it.’

“We need a big pitching performance or a big hit or a big play to spark us and get us going. Those guys understand that, and hopefully that will come tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-1, 4.24 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 1-1, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler will start Tuesday against the Nationals. The Nats handed Koehler his first loss of the season last Thursday in Washington. Koehler did not pitch poorly, however, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. The pressure is on Koehler, who has to pitch well this summer if he is to hold off minor-league LHP Andrew Heaney, a top prospect due to arrive in late June.

--LHP Brad Hand (0-1) took the loss Monday night vs. Washington, allowing eight hits and five runs in three innings. His ERA after two starts this season is 6.35, and his chances of avoiding a return to the minor leagues do not seem to be promising. Hand is starting because of the injury to RHP Jacob Turner, but you can bet the Marlins are considering alternatives.

--2B Rafael Furcal, expected to be the Marlins’ starter, is at least two weeks from returning due to a strained left hamstring. The Marlins are eager to see what their lineup will look like with Furcal at the top of their order. The offseason acquisition has yet to play an inning for Miami.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton had a strong game Monday night despite the loss to Washington. He nearly tied the score in the bottom of the first, when he stroked a two-out double off the wall in left-center, missing a homer by two feet. Stanton is hitting .305 with 16 RBIs. His RBIs ranked second in the majors entering Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was leaving too many balls up in the zone -- that’s what hurt me. I thought I made some good pitches, but I made some bad pitches as well. It’s very frustrating. I tried to go out there and get a win, but I made too many mistakes.” - LHP Brad Hand, who allowed eight hits and five runs in three innings in Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (foot), who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on April 13, sat out April 14 but did take batting practice.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment on April 14 with Class A Jupiter. He has not played yet this season. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

--2B Derek Dietrich (Back spasms) was out of the starting lineup April 13 for the second straight game. He returned April 14.

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond. He will play catch on April 15.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

