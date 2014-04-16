Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH
MIAMI -- Manager Mike Redmond said Monday that his team needed a “big hit or a big play” in order to break its eight-game losing streak.
As it turns out, the slump buster turned out to be a big hit -- a really big hit -- on Tuesday.
Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s first-inning blast to center off Stephen Strasburg was measured at 457 feet, the longest ever allowed by the Washington Nationals’ ace.
The homer, which came on a 2-1 changeup, was just part of Stanton’s big night. He finished 2-for-4 with three runs and five RBI, which tied a career high, as Miami won 11-2.
Stanton obviously loves facing Strasburg -- perhaps because the Nationals’ flame thrower is not the type to pitch around anyone.
But perhaps Strasburg should consider pitching around Stanton next time. Stanton is batting .346 (9 of 26) with three homers and eight RBIs against Strasburg.
In fact, maybe Strasburg is not the only pitcher who should pitch around Stanton, who now has 21 RBIs this season.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 5.91 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-1, 3.78)
--RHP Jose Fernandez will face the Nationals on Wednesday, and he will be looking to atone for a rare bad start. Last week against the Phillies, he pitched four innings and allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs. Fernandez, though, has been unbeatable at home -- 11-0 with a 1.14 ERA.
--RHP Tom Koehler (2-1) earned a win Tuesday against Washington, allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings. He worked around a career-high-tying five walks, lowering his ERA to 1.89. After that performance, Koehler figures to stick around in the rotation a while longer.
--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was tried as a leadoff hitter for several games earlier this month, but it didn’t work. Hechavarria has been more productive toward the bottom of the lineup. In fact, he entered Tuesday batting .394 in nine starts at either the No. 7 or No. 8 holes. Sure enough, as the No. 8 hitter Tuesday, he got a three-run rally started in the second inning by lining a triple to left-center. After his 1-for-3 game, he is hitting .328.
--CF Marcell Ozuna was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing one game due to a foot injury. He went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, raising his average to .327. Among his hits when the game was in doubt, he singled and scored in the first inning and singled and drove in a run in the second.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know statistically he’s won a lot of games against us. At their place he pitched really well, but we also got to him a few times last year. I think you saw that today. It seemed like we had a nice plan going. Guys were aggressive. He threw quite a lot of fastballs early in the count, and we were ready for them.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on scoring six runs in four innings against Washington ace Stephen Strasburg.
MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT
--CF Marcell Ozuna (foot), who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on April 13, sat out April 14 but did take batting practice. He returned to the lineup April 15.
--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment on April 14 with Class A Jupiter. He has not played yet this season. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.
--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond. He threw off flat ground April 15 and reported improvement.
--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.
RHP Jose Fernandez
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
RHP Henderson Alvarez
RHP Tom Koehler
RHP Steve Cishek (closer)
LHP Mike Dunn
RHP Carlos Marmol
RHP A.J. Ramos
RHP Kevin Slowey
LHP Brad Hand
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Arquimedes Caminero
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
Jeff Mathis
1B Garrett Jones
2B Derek Dietrich
SS Adeiny Hechavarria
3B Casey McGehee
INF Donovan Solano
INF Greg Dobbs
INF Jeff Baker
CF Christian Yelich
RF Giancarlo Stanton
LF Reed Johnson
OF Marcell Ozuna