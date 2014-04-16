Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Manager Mike Redmond said Monday that his team needed a “big hit or a big play” in order to break its eight-game losing streak.

As it turns out, the slump buster turned out to be a big hit -- a really big hit -- on Tuesday.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s first-inning blast to center off Stephen Strasburg was measured at 457 feet, the longest ever allowed by the Washington Nationals’ ace.

The homer, which came on a 2-1 changeup, was just part of Stanton’s big night. He finished 2-for-4 with three runs and five RBI, which tied a career high, as Miami won 11-2.

Stanton obviously loves facing Strasburg -- perhaps because the Nationals’ flame thrower is not the type to pitch around anyone.

But perhaps Strasburg should consider pitching around Stanton next time. Stanton is batting .346 (9 of 26) with three homers and eight RBIs against Strasburg.

In fact, maybe Strasburg is not the only pitcher who should pitch around Stanton, who now has 21 RBIs this season.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-0, 5.91 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-1, 3.78)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez will face the Nationals on Wednesday, and he will be looking to atone for a rare bad start. Last week against the Phillies, he pitched four innings and allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs. Fernandez, though, has been unbeatable at home -- 11-0 with a 1.14 ERA.

--RHP Tom Koehler (2-1) earned a win Tuesday against Washington, allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings. He worked around a career-high-tying five walks, lowering his ERA to 1.89. After that performance, Koehler figures to stick around in the rotation a while longer.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria was tried as a leadoff hitter for several games earlier this month, but it didn’t work. Hechavarria has been more productive toward the bottom of the lineup. In fact, he entered Tuesday batting .394 in nine starts at either the No. 7 or No. 8 holes. Sure enough, as the No. 8 hitter Tuesday, he got a three-run rally started in the second inning by lining a triple to left-center. After his 1-for-3 game, he is hitting .328.

--CF Marcell Ozuna was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing one game due to a foot injury. He went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, raising his average to .327. Among his hits when the game was in doubt, he singled and scored in the first inning and singled and drove in a run in the second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know statistically he’s won a lot of games against us. At their place he pitched really well, but we also got to him a few times last year. I think you saw that today. It seemed like we had a nice plan going. Guys were aggressive. He threw quite a lot of fastballs early in the count, and we were ready for them.” -- Manager Mike Redmond, on scoring six runs in four innings against Washington ace Stephen Strasburg.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (foot), who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on April 13, sat out April 14 but did take batting practice. He returned to the lineup April 15.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment on April 14 with Class A Jupiter. He has not played yet this season. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond. He threw off flat ground April 15 and reported improvement.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna