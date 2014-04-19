Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- In the nine games before Friday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Miami Marlins’ bullpen had been a train wreck -- an 0-4 record, a 7.31 ERA and a ghastly seven homers allowed.

Entering Friday, here’s a look at some of the inflated bullpen ERAs:

--Arquimedes Caminero, three appearances, 13.50 ERA

--Mike Dunn, seven appearances, 9.53 ERA

--Carlos Marmol, seven appearances, 5.14 ERA

There have been bright spots such as A.J. Ramos, who had a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances, and Dan Jennings, who was at 2.57 in seven times out. In addition, closer Steve Cishek has a 0.00 ERA but has just two saves because the Marlins have had a hard time handing him a lead.

On Friday, the struggles continued as starter Nate Eovaldi handed the bullpen a 4-3 lead after six innings. The bullpen gave it up in the first inning it had a chance to provide a hold, and Dunn was again the culprit.

After getting a long out on a nice running catch on the right-field warning track by Giancarlo Stanton, Dunn then gave up a double that one-hopped the wall in center, and that run came around to score on a hit allowed by Ramos.

Stanton’s walk-off grand slam saved the day for the Marlins, who won 8-4. But Dunn’s slump is a major concern. He has an 8.53 ERA this season after posting excellent numbers last year (2.66 ERA).

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 1-1, 2.16 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 0-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts against Seattle on Saturday, a team he has beaten twice in his career without a loss. But, in reality, Alvarez’s 4.00 ERA vs. Seattle is in line with his 4.25 career ERA. A bit concerning for the Marlins, though, is Alvarez’s season so far. Miami lost all three games he started, although only two of the defeats were charged to his personal record (0-2, 4.30). He has yet to pitch past the sixth inning and has a 9.00 ERA for his lone home start.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitched six solid innings Friday against the Mariners. But despite leaving the game with a 4-3 lead, Eovaldi got a no-decision because the Marlins’ bullpen failed to hold the advantage. Eovaldi allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs. But two of the runs were unearned due to a three-base error by RF Giancarlo Stanton.

--LF Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 Friday against the Mariners to raise his batting average to .338. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is hitting .392 during the streak. And, as a leadoff batter, his on-base percentage is excellent -- .403.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a massive homer to the upper deck in right field Friday against Seattle, finishing his night 2-for-3. He is hitting .300 for the season with good numbers across the board -- .407 on-base and .500 slugging. It looks like the Marlins’ big offseason move is working out really well so far with “Salty” at catcher and at the plate.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) threw a bullpen session on Friday and, if all goes well when he does it again on Sunday, he will get a minor league rehab start next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just being able to secure the ball and get it out of the hand. That transfer play has been a hot topic.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Marcell Ozuna (foot), who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on April 13, sat out April 14 but did take batting practice. He returned to the lineup April 15.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment on April 14 with Class A Jupiter. He has not played yet this season. Furcal isn’t expected to return until late April or early May.

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He was hurt during batting practice before the April 8 game, according to manager Mike Redmond. He threw off flat ground April 15 and and threw a bullpen session April 18.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna