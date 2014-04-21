Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - This much we know: Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is off to the best opening month of his career. He entered Sunday with an MLB-leading 26 RBIs -- seven more than the next best in that category.

What remains in question are how he handles himself now that teams -- at least judging by the Seattle Mariners this weekend - are finally pitching around him and what his future holds in terms of his contract and the usually stingy Marlins.

First, the walks issue. In his first four years in the big leagues, teams did not pitch around him that much because there were holes in his swing and pitchers felt they could get him out.

Here are his year-by-year intentional-walk numbers: six in 2010, six in 2011, nine in 2012 and five last season. For perspective, consider that Marlins’ pinch-hitter Greg Dobbs was intentionally passed six times last season.

So far this year, however, the red-hot Stanton has been intentionally walked five times, including four times in three games against Seattle. In fact, this weekend against Seattle marked the first time in his career that he has been intentionally walked in three straight games.

As for his contract, Stanton, coming off his first year of arbitration, is making $6.5 million this season. That is expensive for the Marlins, but still a bargain when considering the majors as a whole.

Unless he re-signs with the Marlins, Stanton will be eligible for free agency after the 2016 season. Whether the Marlins trade him this season or next will depend on lots of factors, including how well the team is playing, how well Stanton is playing and the quality of offers from rival teams.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-1, 1.89 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts Monday against the Atlanta Braves, a team that has done fairly well against him. In five appearances, Koehler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA vs. Atlanta. Koehler, though is coming off an encouraging start in which he ended Miami’s eight-game losing streak by beating Washington 11-2, allowing just one hit in seven scoreless innings. Koehler did match his career high with five walks in that game, and that is a concern for Miami.

--RHP Kevin Slowey pitched well Sunday in his first start of the season. He did not walk a batter in his five innings, holding Seattle to three hits and two runs. He left trailing 2-1, but he did his job by keeping Miami in the game and giving the team a chance.

--2B Donovan Solano had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning Sunday against Seattle. It was his first RBI of the season.

--LF Christian Yelich, who was 0-for-3 at the time with two strikeouts, led off Sunday’s eighth inning with a double off the wall in left. That extended the lefty-hitting Yelich’s hit streak to a career-best 14 games and was even more impressive because he did it against a lefty reliever, Charlie Furbush.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw (the umpire) call me out. I was surprised. I started yelling, telling him I was safe. If we don’t have replay, it’s (still) a 2-1 game, and we have two outs. It was huge.” -- LF Christian Yelich, who was called safe after umpires reversed the call following a review of an eight-inning play Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring) will be promoted from Class A to Double-A on April 21 as he continues his rehab. The team expects him to return to the majors by May 5.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment April 23 at Class A Jupiter.

--CF Marcell Ozuna (foot), who fouled a ball off the top of his left foot on April 13, sat out April 14 but did take batting practice. He returned to the lineup April 15.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

