Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

Fernandez not the same pitcher on road

ATLANTA -- Marlins right-hander Alex Fernandez, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, is 11-0 with a 1.07 ERA in 18 career starts at home but 3-7 with a 4.00 ERA in 14 games away from Miami.

Fernandez, who faces the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night in the middle of a three-game road series, pitched well at Turner Field last August. It just was not quite good enough to get a victory.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Fernandez lost 2-1 despite giving up just three hits and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. The pitcher scored the Marlins’ only run after hitting a triple.

Fernandez homered while winning his final start, a 5-2 victory last September in Miami against the Braves, that touched off hard feelings. He admired the blast a little too much in the eyes of the Braves and was confronted by catcher Brian McCann after slowly rounding the bases.

“I think the game got the best of me,” Fernandez said at the time. “It’s something that can’t happen. It’s not good for baseball.”

McCann, though, is with the New York Yankees now and Fernandez should just be able to concentrate this time on just getting untracked on the road.

The 21-year-old Cuba native is 2-0 with a 0.46 ERA in three starts at home this season, but he was battered in a loss at Philadelphia on April 11. He lasted four innings and allowed six runs, eight hits and four walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-1, 2.66 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez, who faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night, struck out 10 in seven innings against Washington in Miami last Wednesday but did not get a decision after giving up three unearned runs. He allowed four hits and walked none in his longest start of the season. Fernandez, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, was 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Braves last year.

--LF Christian Yelich, who had gone to his last at-bat before getting a hit on Sunday, extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning infield single on Monday night against the Braves. He added a single and stolen base in the eighth inning, finishing 2-for-5 to lift his average to .338. Yelich has eight multi-hit games, tying RF Giancarlo Stanton for the team lead.

--2B Rafael Furcal began a rehab stint with Double-A Jacksonville on Monday after playing five games for Jupiter in the Class A Advanced Florida State League, going 4-for-17. He strained his left hamstring during spring training and is expected to need the full 20 days allowed on his rehab. Furcal, 36, missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery.

--LHP Andrew Heaney, the Marlins’ top prospect, was named pitcher of the week in the Double-A Southern League after allowing four hits and one run in 13 innings in two starts for Jacksonville. The 22-year-old former Oklahoma State standout has 25 strikeouts and three walks in 24 1/3 innings and is 2-0 with a 1.48 ERA in four starts. Heaney was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a ton of opportunities. If we are going to win on the road, we have to take advantage of our chances.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring) began a rehab stint with Double-A Jacksonville on Monday after playing five games for Jupiter in the Class A Advanced Florida State League, going 4-for-17. He strained his left hamstring during spring training and is expected to need the full 20 days allowed on his rehab. The team expects him to return to the majors by May 5.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment April 23 at Class A Jupiter.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Arquimedes Caminero

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

=======