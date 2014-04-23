Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Maybe the Miami Marlins scouts saw that third baseman Casey McGehee still had something left when they watched him play in Japan last year.

The Marlins signed the big third baseman in hopes that he would provide some protection in the lineup for right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. The opposition was able to pitch around Stanton a year ago (he was walked 74 times) and Miami was hopeful that McGehee’s bat would alter that strategy.

“He’s gotten some big hits and driven in some big runs for us this year,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said.

On Tuesday night in a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, McGehee picked up his 16th RBI when he drove in Stanton by slicing a single past second baseman Dan Uggla. He’s hitting .291 with five doubles.

“He’s given us a little more presence in the middle of our lineup,” Redmond said. “He’s hit behind (Prince) Fielder when he was in Milwaukee so he has that experience batting behind the guy that every team won’t let beat them. He’s done a really nice job.”

McGehee played last year for the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s Pacific League. He hit .292 with a league-leading 28 home runs and helped Rakuten win the Japan Series. He was third in the league in slugging (.515), fourth in RBIs (93) and fifth in doubles (30). The Marlins signed him as a free agent Dec. 20.

“A year ago he was in Japan and now he’s back in the big leagues and he’s making the most of it,” Redmond said.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.55), Wednesday’s starter, has been tough on the Atlanta Braves throughout his career. In six starts against Atlanta, Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six starts. Eovaldi has struck out 33 batters in 37 innings against Atlanta. In his last start on April 18 against Seattle, Eovaldi allowed three runs (only one earned) in six innings but received no decision.

--RHP Jose Fernandez equaled his career high with 14 strikeouts Tuesday. He struck out the side twice and allowed three hits, all singles, with no walks. He matched his career best by pitching eight innings for the fourth time in his career. He threw a season-high 109 pitches.

--3B Casey McGehee picked up his 16th RBI of the season with a single in the fourth inning. McGehee went 1-for-4 and raised his average to .291. He also made a fielding error when he failed to cleanly grab an easy grounder, but made a nice play on a Baltimore chop and nearly threw out speedy Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons at first.

--LF Christian Yelich extended his career-long hitting streak to 16 games with a first-inning bunt single. He is 25-for-67 (.373) during the streak after going 1-for-4 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Yelich extended his hitting streak in his first at-bat six times.

--RHP Steve Cishek earned his fourth save and has now converted 33 straight, a streak that began June 8, 2013. Cishek retired the Braves in order in the ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in 12 career appearances at Turner Field, a stretch of 10 1/3 innings.

--RHP Arquimedes Caminero was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in five appearances with the Marlins this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it would be fair to say this was his best start in terms of stuff and command. He was good ... really good.” -- Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond, on RHP Jose Fernandez, who equaled his career high with 14 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring) began a rehab stint with Double-A Jacksonville on Monday after playing five games for Jupiter in the Class A Advanced Florida State League, going 4-for-17. He strained his left hamstring during spring training and is expected to need the full 20 days allowed on his rehab. The team expects him to return to the majors by May 5.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment April 23 at Class A Jupiter.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

