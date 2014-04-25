Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Marlins definitely appear to have found their leadoff hitter.

Left fielder Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 17 games on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves. His average during the streak is .366 and he is hitting .329 overall, with an on-base percentage of .394 and 15 runs scored.

“That’s basically your job when you hit at the top of the lineup: Get on for those guys behind you to drive you in,” said Yelich, who made his major league debut last season. “They’ve been able to do that this year.”

Yelich struck out his first three times up against the Braves in the series finale before beating out a bunt in the eighth inning of the eventual 3-1 loss. His hit on Tuesday was a leadoff bunt and he was 4-for-13 with a steal in the three games.

The 22-year-old left-handed hitter has 14 stolen bases without being caught to start his career.

The leadoff hitters for the Marlins batted just .229 last season, when the team lost 100 games.

“No panic. That’s the beauty of our young guys,” manager Mike Redmond said. “Probably because we got them some experience last year, they came into spring training kind of understanding what the big leagues is all about, and the comfort level for them is much better.”

“Hitting streaks are great, but winning games is what counts,” Yelich said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 2.66 ERA) at Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-2, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Marmol left with a right hamstring strain after walking Braves RF Jason Heyward, the third batter he faced in the seventh inning Wednesday. The veteran reliever is listed as day to day. Marmol has made 10 appearances covering nine innings and is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA and nine strikeouts to six walks.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez, who will start the series opener for the Marlins at New York against the Mets on Friday, was perfect through five innings in his last start and ended up with a two-hit shutout against Seattle in Miami for his first victory. The right-hander needed 90 pitches to become Miami’s first starter to go the distance this season. Alavarez is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

--RHP Carter Capps was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday to replace RHP Arquimedes Caminero in the bullpen. Caminero, who gave up a walk-off homer in the 10th inning Monday against the Braves, was optioned to New Orleans after Tuesday’s game. Capps, acquired in a winter trade with Seattle, appeared in 53 games with the Mariners last season.

--RHP Kevin Slowey will get a second start in place of RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder sprain) on Saturday against the Mets in New York. The Marlins had considered going to a four-man rotation with off days on Thursday and next Monday. Turner is expected to return to the rotation during the first week of May. Slowey, who replaced LHP Brad Hand as the fill-in for Turner, gave up two runs on three hits in five innings against Seattle on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Marmol (right hamstring strain) left in the seventh inning April 23 and is listed as day-to-day.

--2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring) began a rehab stint with Double-A Jacksonville April 21 after playing five games for Jupiter in the Class A Advanced Florida State League. He strained his left hamstring during spring training and is expected to need the full 20 days allowed on his rehab. The team expects him to return to the majors by May 5.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment April 23 at Class A Jupiter.

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He is expected to be out at least a month.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

RHP Kevin Slowey

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Donovan Solano

INF Greg Dobbs

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Christian Yelich

RF Giancarlo Stanton

LF Reed Johnson

OF Marcell Ozuna

