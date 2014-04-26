Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The spotless middle relief Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond has been waiting all season to see finally appeared Friday night -- just in time for sure thing closer Steve Cishek to suffer his first blown save in almost 11 months.

Cishek allowed two runs on four hits in the ninth inning, including the two-out, game-winning RBI single by right fielder Curtis Granderson that lifted the New York Mets to a 4-3 win at Citi Field.

The Mets’ rally not only ended Cishek’s team-record streak of 33 straight saves (dating back to last June 8) but also rendered irrelevant the work of left-hander Dan Jennings and right-hander A.J. Ramos, who preceded Cishek with a perfect inning apiece in relief of starter Henderson Alvarez.

“It was set up perfect tonight,” Redmond said. “It just didn’t happen tonight.”

What happened Friday was the complete opposite of what the Marlins have come to expect this season. Cishek entered Friday with seven scoreless innings under his belt while the rest of the bullpen had combined for a 4.47 ERA in 56 1/3 innings.

Prior to the game, Redmond was so eager to find a reliable option leading up to Cishek that he talked about right-hander Carter Capps -- who posted a 5.49 ERA for Seattle last year and has yet to pitch for the Marlins since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday -- in vital late-inning situations.

“I think we just need to keep plugging guys in there and just need somebody to step up and get some big outs,” Redmond said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, but unfortunately, we’ve given up some big hits to lose them.”

Just not by the most reliable pitcher in the bullpen -- at least until Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (Kevin Slowey, 0-0, 4.15 ERA) at Mets (Jenrry Mejia, 3-0. 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Slowey will make his second start of the season Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. After making four relief appearances in the Marlins’ first 14 games, Slowey joined the rotation last Saturday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings in the Marlins’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slowey is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Mets. The lone relief appearance came in his most recent outing -- and surely his most memorable one, as well -- against the Mets last June 8, when Slowey threw a whopping seven shutout innings of relief and earned the win as the Marlins outlasted the Mets, 2-1, in 20 innings. It was the longest game of the 2013 season.

--RHP Steve Cishek’s team-record streak of 33 straight saves ended where it began Friday night, when he allowed two runs on four hits while recording just two outs in the ninth inning and taking the loss as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 4-3. Cishek was one strike away from closing out the win and stranding the tying run at second before the Mets strung together three straight hits to win the game. It was the first blown save for Cishek since last June 4. His streak started last June 8, when he closed out the Marlins’ 2-1, 20-inning win over the Mets at Citi Field. The streak was the longest in baseball since Craig Kimbrel’s 37-save streak last season.

--LF Christian Yelich’s 17-game hitting streak came to an end Friday night, when he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Yelich hit .366 (26-of-71) during the streak, which began on April 3. Yelich also factored into the Mets’ winning ninth-inning rally when he slipped while fielding Omar Quintanilla’s two-out single, which allowed Lucas Duda to score the tying run from second.

--1B Garrett Jones was the only member of the Marlins with two hits on Friday, when he singled in the sixth and gave Miami a brief lead with a solo homer in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss. Jones homered four pitches after Jarrod Saltalamacchia tied the game at 2-2 with a solo blast. Jones ranks second on the Marlins with four homers and is hitting .235 with 11 RBIs in 85 at-bats.

--INF Ed Lucas began his rehab assignment Friday night, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Class A Jupiter. Lucas has been out all season with a broken left hand. Manager Mike Redmond said Friday Lucas would play all over the infield during his rehab stint.

--RHP Carlos Marmol (right hamstring strain) was available Friday but didn’t pitch in the Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the Mets. Marmol, who was hurt while pitching Wednesday against the Braves, is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 10 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just see the momentum starting to roll their way. And we couldn’t stop it.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of the Mets’ game-winning ninth-inning rally Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28. He is expected to be out until late April or early May. He had his protective cast removed on April 4. Lucas was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 25.

--RHP Carlos Marmol (right hamstring strain) left in the seventh inning April 23. He was available out of the bullpen beginning April 25.

--RHP Jacob Turner (shoulder) began a rehab assignment April 23 at Class A Jupiter. He is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Jupiter on April 28.

--2B Rafael Furcal (hamstring) began a rehab stint with Double-A Jacksonville April 21 after playing five games for Jupiter in the Class A Advanced Florida State League. He strained his left hamstring during spring training and is expected to need the full 20 days allowed on his rehab. The team expects him to return to the majors by May 5.

===