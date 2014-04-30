Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves, who got shut out by Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez eight days ago, tried a new approach Tuesday -- and it didn’t work either.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez sat four of his starters -- all of them right-handed hitters -- B.J. Upton, Justin Upton, Chris Johnson and Dan Uggla. Together, those four players missed a combined total of three starts this season before Tuesday’s move.

With those moves, the Braves started five players who faced Fernandez from the left side of the plate: normal starters Jason Heyward and Freddie Freeman and fill-ins Ramiro Pena, Ryan Doumit and Jordan Schaefer.

Pena and Doumit are switch-hitters.

Again, it didn’t matter.

Fernandez (4-1) was brilliant as usual, allowing two hits, two walks and no runs in eight innings.

Fernandez is now 16-7 in his career in his second MLB season, including 12-0 in 19 starts at home. But he did more than just pitch Tuesday, however. He had a run-scoring single, and he threw out a runner at the plate.

And in two games against the Braves over eight days, Fernandez held Atlanta scoreless for 16 innings, striking out 19.

“Same as last time -- he’s good every time,” Freeman said of Fernandez. “I don’t know what else you want me to say.”

Perhaps Gonzalez said it best.

“We have to figure out how to beat Fernandez,” he said. “Not everybody is Cy Young, and you still have to beat Cy Young every once in a while.”

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 3-1, 0.85 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 1-1, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Eovaldi is off to a pretty good start at 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA. And he has good career numbers against the team he will face Wednesday night the Atlanta Braves. In seven appearances over 43 innings, Eovaldi has a 1.88 ERA, albeit just a 1-1 record. One possible strategy for the Braves: Load up on lefty hitters. Lefties are hitting .324 off Eovaldi this season. Righties are hitting just .149.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1) shut down the Atlanta Braves for the second time in eight days, leading Miami to a 9-0 win on Tuesday night. Fernandez allowed two hits, two walks and no runs in eight innings, striking out eight. He is now 16-7 career record in his second MLB season, including 12-0 at home. But he did more than just pitch, however. He had a run-scoring single, and he threw out a runner at the plate. And in two games over those eight days, Fernandez has held Atlanta scoreless for 16 innings, striking out 19.

--INF Greg Dobbs was designated for assignment. Dobbs, 35, is a career .262 pinch hitter but was off to just a 1-for-13 start this season (.077). He had just one single and no walks. The Marlins now have 10 days to try to trade Dobbs, who has a one-year contract for $1.7 million. If no trade is made, Dobbs can accept assignment to the minors or opt for free agency.

--INF Ed Lucas was activated from the disabled list and given a start at second base Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Lucas, 31, was hit by a pitch four days before the start of the regular season, suffering a broken left hand. He can play all four infield positions and serves as an emergency catcher, giving the Marlins roster flexibility.

--RHP Jacob Turner (strained shoulder) will be activated off the disabled list in time to start Saturday. Turner, who had a 1.50 ERA in his only start this season, will replace Kevin Slowey (0-0, 5.91 ERA) in the rotation. This should make the Marlins’ rotation stronger, and Slowey, who moves to the bullpen, can return to his role as long reliever and spot starter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way (RHP Jose Fernandez) was pitching, obviously we only needed one run. But we put up a few more and kept going.” -- Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton, after a 9-0 Marlins win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ed Lucas (left hand surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28 and was activated April 29. He was cleared April 14 to resume baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 25.

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He began a rehab assignment April 23 with Class A Jupiter. He is expected to be activated in time to start May 3.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. He was taken off his rehab assignment April 27 and shut down for at least a week with a right groin strain. It is possible he won’t return to the majors until late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson