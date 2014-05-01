Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Retired football coach Bill Parcells had a saying: “You are what your record says you are.”

If that’s true, the Miami Marlins are merely mediocre at 13-14.

But how do you factor in their outstanding home record, which is 11-4?

The Marlins are also awful on the road at 2-10.

So it’s a bit more complex to figure out where the Marlins are at except to say they are very good at home, very bad on the road and pretty much unbeatable when Jose Fernandez is pitching in their stadium.

Beyond that, though, will there be any more help arriving this year in the hopes of pushing the team toward playoff contention?

The Marlins are a low-budget team, so dealing for stars before the trading deadline is not their standard operating procedure.

However, there are at least three players who are expected to arrive soon who should provide assistance;

Right-hander Jacob Turner comes off the disabled list Saturday, and he should strengthen their rotation.

Second baseman Rafael Furcal should arrive off the disabled list in the next week. If he is right, he will give the team speed at the leadoff spot and a veteran infielder on defense with a strong arm.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney could be here by June or July. The rookie is currently starring in Double-A, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a big-league promotion.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 3-0, 1.95 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, a team that has rocked him in four previous starts -- 0-2 record, 6.86 ERA. An odd stat in Alvarez’s five starts this season is that right-handed hitters are enjoying huge success against the right-hander, accumulating a .390 batting average in 41 at-bats. Alvarez dominated right-handed hitters last season, limiting them to a .194 batting average with no homers. Since that was over an entire season, what’s happened so far this year may be an aberration, but it’s worth tracking to see if it becomes a real trend.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi (2-1) allowed three hits, one walk and one run in seven innings Wednesday, beating the first-place Atlanta Braves in a standout effort. Eovaldi, who lowered his ERA from 2.87 to 2.58, is in an excellent groove. He has produced three straight starts in which he has allowed one or less earned runs.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton ended April with 31 RBIs, the most before May 1 of any player in Marlins history. The old record was 30, set by OF Moises Alou in 1997. Stanton also entered Wednesday ranking second in the majors in RBI, trailing Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu by one. Stanton’s eight homers were also three off the club record for April set in 1996 by OF Gary Sheffield.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (4-1) has not allowed an earned run in his past three starts, striking out 32 batters during that span. Since ERAs were compiled in 1913, Fernandez is just the sixth pitcher to reach those numbers in three consecutive starts. In 19 starts at home, Fernandez is 12-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He is just the fourth pitcher to win his first 12 decisions at home. His 19 straight starts allowing two or less earned runs is one off the major league record set by Orel Hershiser in 1985-86.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big thing is that we got (Jose Fernandez) going, and then me, and we are trying to get a win streak going.” -- RHP Nate Eovaldi, who allowed three hits, one walk and one run in seven innings Wednesday, beating the first-place Atlanta Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He began a rehab assignment April 23 with Class A Jupiter. He is expected to be activated in time to start May 3.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson