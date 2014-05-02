Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- There was no controversy regarding Wednesday’s play when the Marlins, leading 9-0 in the fifth inning, challenged an umpire’s call that had Adeiny Hechavarria out at second after he tried to stretch a single into a double.

Manager Mike Redmond thought Hechavarria was safe. Redmond challenged the call and won. No one took offense.

But what if the game were lopsided and in the ninth inning? What would the “unwritten rules of baseball” say then?

“We’re still figuring that out,” Redmond said on Thursday. “Instant replay is still new. We’re less than 30 games in on this.”

From the other dugout, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said Thursday that he had no issues with Redmond asking for the instant-replay review -- even in a 9-0 game.

”I didn’t have a problem with it whatsoever,“ Gonzalez said. ”As a manager, your responsibility is to your team and your players.

“I caught a glimpse of (Redmond‘s) press conference (Wednesday night), and he’s right. If your player busts his (butt) out of the box because he is playing the game the right way, then you have to back him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 0-2, 2.45 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-2, 2.97)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler starts Friday against the Dodgers. The 27-year-old continues to get better. He had a 5.40 ERA in a brief trial in 2012 -- just 13 1/3 innings. Last season, he made 23 starts and compiled a 4.41 ERA. So far this season, his ERA is a stellar 2.97, and he has held lefty hitters to a .175 batting average. That’s impressive for anyone but even more for a right-handed pitcher. He has made just one appearance against the Dodgers, going 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez allowed eight hits, two walks and four runs in six innings on Thursday vs. the Braves. The Marlins could not have expected much better considering his four previous starts against Atlanta: a 0-2 record and a 6.86 ERA.

--LF Christian Yelich’s homer on Wednesday was hit No. 100 for his career. This is the first full season in the majors for Yelich, 22, who needed 87 games to reach the milestone. He hit .289 during that span. Yelich is the fifth player in Marlins history to slug a homer for career hit No. 100, joining Justin Ruggiano (2012), Cody Ross (2007), Brian Banks (2003) and Greg Colbrunn (1994).

--2B Rafael Furcal has suffered an injury setback. Furcal, who was supposed to be the Marlins’ leadoff hitter, has not played this season due to a hamstring injury. On Thursday, manager Mike Redmond revealed that Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. Furcal plans to play a rehab game Friday with Double-A Jacksonville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great series. We’ve done a really good job of putting ourselves in a position to win late. But we can’t go into the next series patting ourselves on the back. Things can change quickly.” -- 3B Casey McGehee, after the Marlins swept the Braves for the first time since 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He began a rehab assignment April 23 with Class A Jupiter. He is expected to be activated in time to start May 3.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. Furcal plans to play a rehab game May 2 with Jacksonville.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson