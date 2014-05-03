Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- On Thursday, after the NL East front-running Atlanta Braves were swept in three games by the low-budget Miami Marlins, something didn’t feel quite right.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez didn’t accuse the Marlins of stealing signals, but he admitted he started looking for it and was trying to figure out what was wrong with his team ... or what was suddenly right with the Marlins.

Miami Manager Mike Redmond laughed when told about the sign-stealing thoughts.

“Give us some credit,” Redmond said. “We’re playing pretty good baseball.”

That certainly continued Friday, when the Marlins won their fourth straight game. The Marlins are 13-4 at home, leading MLB in wins at their park.

Miami has a major problem on the road -- just a 2-10 record. But with five more games on this homestand, the Marlins could start to make things interesting for their fans in an already bunched-up NL East.

Then again, maybe the Marlins can use this sign-stealing talk to their advantage. Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia joked about it after Friday’s 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

“It’s the guy in center field -- he keeps relaying everything to us,” Saltalamacchia said when asked about the Marlins’ secret to success of late. “The secret’s out now.”

What’s instructive about that quote is that the Marlins hear the talk, they hear the doubters ... and they seemed determined to prove people wrong.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-2, 4.74 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 0-0, 7.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner comes off the disabled list on Saturday to face the Dodgers. Turner, who will make just his second start of the season, had a wasted April -- 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA. But he is not without talent, and the Marlins are counting on him to be a solid starter in their rotation.

--RHP Tom Koehler was outstanding Friday against the Dodgers, tossing seven shutout innings and lowering his ERA to 2.41. He allowed just three hits and two walks and was helped by a double play and a caught stealing. He allowed just one extra-base hit -- a double -- and has been a huge surprise so far this season for the Marlins.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton’s 31 RBIs before May 1 are the fifth most in National League history, trailing Mark McGwire (36 in 1998), Vinny Castilla (33 in 1998), Barry Bonds (32 in 1996) and Albert Pujols (32 in 2006). Stanton already has two RBI in two May games, including a run-scoring single on Friday.

--3B Casey McGehee’s 18 RBIs entering Friday were the most of any player in MLB who has yet to homer this season. On Friday, McGehee went 2-for-4 with two more singles, including another RBI. Hey, who needs homers when you are driving in runs like McGehee?

QUOTE TO NOTE: Birthday bomb. I love it.” -- Marlins RHP Tom Koehler said of C Jarrod Saltalamacchia hitting a home run on his 29th birthday Friday as Miami topped the Dodgers 6-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jacob Turner (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He began a rehab assignment April 23 with Class A Jupiter. He is expected to be activated in time to start May 3.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson