Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Jacob Turner is on the hot seat.

The Marlins’ right-hander has a 9.90 ERA after a brutal start Saturday in which he allowed nine hits and six runs in four innings.

Besides the awful ERA, Turner has also not been durable this season, making just two starts in the first five weeks of the season due to shoulder soreness.

The Marlins believe lefty prospect Andrew Heaney is destined to be a star, and the Double-A pitcher should arrive in the majors by June -- or July at the latest.

When the season started, right-hander Tom Koehler was on the hot seat. But he has pitched his way off of that status, slotting himself in the middle of the Marlins’ rotation behind Jose Fernandez and Nate Eovaldi.

Henderson Alvarez has been inconsistent, but he has some pretty terrific upside, such as last season’s no-hitter.

That means a rotation of Fernandez, Eovaldi, Koehler and Alvarez, with Heaney possibly slotting in as the fifth guy, could be on the horizon this summer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 2-2, 2.20 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 2-1, 2.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Eovaldi starts Monday against the New York Mets, who are making a cross-country trip from Colorado. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. That is in line with his 3.68 career ERA. But he has been better than that this season with a 2.58 ERA. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in three straight starts and has gone at least six innings in all six of his outings this season.

--RHP Jose Fernandez improved his big-league home record to 13-0, beating the Dodgers on Sunday. He threw a career-high 114 pitches and struck out 10. In seven starts this season, he already has three double-figure strikeout games. To put that in perspective, he had “just” four of those types of games last season when he was an MLB All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, he allowed two earned runs after going three straight without allowing an earned run. At home, he has 20 straight games allowing two or less earned runs, which broke Josh Johnson’s team record set in 2010-2011.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton drilled two homers and drove in three runs on Sunday against the Dodgers. He started the day tied for the major league lead in RBI, and now has 36. He also has 10 homers, which leads the National League, pending another NL hitter going yard multiple times this afternoon. Stanton has not gone more than six games without a homer this season.

--RHP Carter Capps has made an impression on the Marlins on Saturday when he pitched two scoreless innings against the Dodgers, striking out three. The reliever, acquired in the offseason for 1B Logan Morrison, flashed a fastball that on Saturday against the Dodgers reached as high as 101 mph.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It kind of took off. It kept going back, going back, and everybody in our dugout was yelling and hoping it would go over (Dodgers RF Yasil Puig‘s) head, and it did.” -- Marlins LF Christian Yelich said of INF Jeff Baker’s walk-off double on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson