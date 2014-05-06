Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The way he has been hitting lately, you can call him Gone-Carlo.

His real name, of course, is Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami Marlins’ slugging right fielder who leads the National League in homers with 10 and the majors in RBIs with 36.

Stanton is not only hitting homers, he is hitting them a long way. Three of his shots have been measured at longer than 450 feet and are among the top 10 longest balls in the majors this season. Seven of his homers have gone at least 420 feet.

And even his homers that don’t go 450 feet are still getting talked about. Such was the case on his second homer on Sunday, a line shot that rocketed out of the park at 119 mph, tying David Ortiz of Boston for the fastest HR this season.

So Stanton is hitting bombs AND lasers, and his 11 multi-homer games over his young career -- he is only 24 years old -- rank second in franchise history to ex-Marlin Hanley Ramirez.

”He had an amazing month (of April),“ Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Stanton. ”It’s fun to watch him. He’s such an exciting at-bat because you feel like he’s going to do something big every time he steps up.

“I love his approach. It looks like he’s having fun.”

Redmond said Stanton figures to get even better as he learns his strike zone and the pitchers.

”He’s so talented -- he’s just a special hitter,“ Redmond said. ”He’s already a force. But he could become one of the best hitters in the game.

“He gets so much leverage through the zone. His check swings are more powerful than my full swings when I played.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-4, 5.65 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 1-2, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Tuesday against the New York Mets, a team he has handled well in the past -- a 2-1 record with a 3.55 ERA in four starts. Overall this season, Alvarez is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA. But he has pitched much better than that recently. In his past two starts, totaling 15 innings, he has allowed just eight hits and two runs combined.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi set a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings in Monday’s no-decision vs. the Mets. Eovaldi allowed five hits, one walk and three runs. The Mets, no doubt following a trend in which Eovaldi had allowed left-handed hitters to bat .325 against him this season, stacked their lineup that way, and it paid dividends with early home runs from second baseman Daniel Murphy and center fielder Curtis Granderson. Entering the game, right-handed hitters were batting just .127 against Eovaldi. That’s why just two right-handed hitters were in the Mets’ lineup -- third baseman David Wright and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud. And that’s why the Mets gave rare starts to lefty hitters such as right fielder Bobby Abreu and shortstop Omar Quintanilla.

--RHP Jose Fernandez said Monday he is “fine” and will not miss a turn after being hit on the left thigh by a batted ball in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers. Fernandez, who said he had a bruise on his left thigh, was also named the National League Pitcher of the Month on Monday. He went 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA in April, earning his first Pitcher of the Month award. He limited hitters to a .174 average and struck out 12.48 batters per nine innings.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia has the highest differential between his batting average when he is ahead in the count (.615) and when he hits when he is behind (.190).

--RHP A.J. Ramos, who led all NL rookie relievers last season with 80 innings pitched, was given his first ninth-inning save chance on Sunday against the Dodgers. Usual closer Steve Cishek was given the night off, but Ramos could not hold on to the one-run lead. A misplay of a single-turned-double in right field by Giancarlo Stanton did not help Ramos. Still, let’s remember that Ramos has been pretty good since his first full season last year. He struck out 86 in those 80 innings and compiled a 3.15 ERA. This season, he is even better -- 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think everybody knew they were going to walk Stanton. Fortunately, I was able to get a pitch I could hit hard, and it got a nice kick off the pitcher.” - Casey McGehee on getting the game-winning hit in Monday’s 4-3 victory over the Mets after Giancarlo Stanton had been intentionally walked.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (bruised hamstring), who was hit on his left leg by a come-backer off the bat of Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon on Sunday, said he is “fine.”

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull.

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson