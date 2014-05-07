Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

It would be easy for the Marlins to get excited about the way they’re playing right now, but they’re staying even-keel at the moment.

Miami is 7-1 on its current nine-game homestand, which began with a sweep of the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and most recently saw the team shut out the Mets in a 3-0 victory with young right-hander Henderson Alvarez on the mound.

The Marlins are half a game back of the Braves for first place in the division, but ask what that means to third baseman Casey McGehee.

“Nothing,” he says. “We’ve seen how many times this year how quick things can turn, good, bad, or whatever. Beginning of May, I don’t hold any weight on where we are in the standings.”

The team needs to maintain that same level-headedness as it embarks on a West Coast road trip at the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants -- 11 games in 11 days.

Tuesday’s win was exemplary of how the Marlins have been successful lately -- a strong outing from their starting pitcher (shutout from Alvarez) and let their big bats provide the offense (No. 3 and 4 hitters Giancarlo Stanton and McGehee are Major League Baseball’s top RBI tandem and they drove in the three runs).

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-3, 5.13 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-2, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henderson Alvarez tossed his third shutout in nine outings going back to his final start of 2013 -- a no-hitter against the Tigers -- in a 3-0 win against the Mets. Alvarez said his sinker and changeup were working best for him as he struck out seven and gave up six hits in the nine scoreless innings. He’s beginning to show a knack for these kinds of performances. Alvarez has a tremendous ceiling, and when he’s feeling it, he can be one of the toughest pitchers to hit.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton didn’t waste time adding to his league lead in RBI on Tuesday, doubling off the center-field wall in the first inning to drive in a run. He then came around to score later. Manager Mike Redmond thought the rocket to center was gone, but the open roof kept it in the park. Stanton remains red hot. He was not retired once on Tuesday in a 2-for-2 game with two walks.

--3B Casey McGehee drove in a pair of runs, going 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against the Mets. McGehee has two or more hits in six of his last seven games and has been stellar with runners in scoring position, and he and RF Giancarlo Stanton lead Major League Baseball for most total RBIs among teammates -- 61, of which McGehee has contributed 23.

--2B Derek Dietrich got a start Tuesday and hit second, going 1-for-3 while scoring two runs in a 3-0 win against the Mets. He was able to get on base and let RF Giancarlo Stanton and 3B Casey McGehee -- MLB’s top RBI tandem -- drive him in.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With the winning streaks, this is where you start to build your team, build your chemistry, build your relationships, and I think that’s where we’re at.” -- Manager Mike Redmond.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal has recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. He returned to Class-A Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Double-A Jacksonville May 2. Redmond said Furcal isn’t playing in any games yet and there is “no timetable for him to come back.”

--RHP Jose Fernandez (bruised hamstring), who was hit on his left leg by a come-backer off the bat of Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon on May 4, said he is “fine.”

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

