Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Third baseman Casey McGehee has made a major difference to the Miami Marlins this season, hitting behind prolific slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

With 21 RBIs in 33 games, McGehee has been excellent. But perhaps it should not come as that big a surprise since McGehee, 31, has experience hitting behind star sluggers.

He did it with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit behind Prince Fielder for three years. In 2010, Fielder hit 32 homers and had 83 RBIs. He also drew a career-high 114 walks as teams tried to avoid his power -- he had hit 46, 34 and 50 homers in the previous three seasons.

McGehee was the beneficiary of all those walks in 2010, hitting .285 and getting career highs in homers (23) and RBI (105).

One of the keys, McGehee said this week, is not taking it personally when the star gets walked to get to you.

”It took a while (to learn), but I think my time in Milwaukee helped me in those situations,“ McGehee said. ”Hitting behind Prince all those years, I took the personal part out of it and understood what was going on.

“I just try to slow down and have a good at-bat. That’s all I can do in those situations. Hopefully, I can have enough good at-bats during the season that they think about pitching to (Stanton).”

McGehee said human nature indicates that he gets a bit amped up when Stanton is walked to get to him.

“There is a sense of challenge,” he said. “But I try to get past that feeling because it doesn’t help you when you are in the box to think that this is a more important at-bat because they walked the guy in front of you.”

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 0-0, 9.90 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-4, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner starts Thursday at San Diego. The Marlins are playing great baseball -- but all of that is at home. They are just 2-10 on the road, and now they start the guy who has been -- by far -- their most ineffective pitcher this season. Turner has a 9.90 ERA in two starts of a season interrupted for a month by a shoulder injury. The pressure is on Turner, who has to be aware that LHP Andrew Heaney, a star prospect, appears to be about a month away from getting a big-league promotion. Turner must improve quickly if he wants to keep his job.

--RHP Tom Koehler pitched eight scoreless innings against the New York Mets on Wednesday, lowering his ERA to 1.99. Koehler allowed just two hits -- a single and a double -- and one walk, striking out five. Koehler, 27, has been a revelation this year despite coming in with little in the way of credentials -- an 18th-round pick and 5.40 and 4.41 ERAs in his two previous big-league seasons.

--LF Christian Yelich already has four bunt singles this season. Last year, as a team, the Marlins had seven.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez has three shutouts in his past eight starts. At age 24, he is the youngest MLB pitcher to accomplish that feat since Mark Mulder in 2001.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve got great young pitching. You look at their ERAs coming in -- they can really pitch.” -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins said of the Marlins after a 1-0 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. He returned to Class-A Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Double-A Jacksonville May 2. Redmond said Furcal isn’t playing in any games yet and there is “no timetable for him to come back.”

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson