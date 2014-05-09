Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Giancarlo Stanton, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, calls it “Cali-air.”

“I love Cali-air,” the right fielder said Thursday night after beating the San Diego Padres with a two-run homer in the 11th inning at Petco Park.

“I grew up breathing it.”

While we’re not quite sure what makes “Cali-air” different from the rest of the air in the United States -- although early-season evenings at Petco Park feature cool moisture carried in by the marine layer -- it seems to help Stanton.

Stanton’s homer Thursday was his fifth in 42 at-bats at Petco Park. He has seven home runs in 39 at-bats at Coors Field in Denver, five home runs in 36 at-bats at Dodger Stadium and six home runs in 55 at-bats in Phoenix.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-1, 1.74 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 3-3, 3.30)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brady Aiken will get a look from Michael Hill, the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, on Friday. Aiken, who pitches for Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego, is considered one of the top three prospects going into the June draft. The Marlins have the second overall pick.

--RHPs Jose Fernandez (4-1, 1.74 ERA) and Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) have combined to set a Marlins record. For the first time in Marlins history, two starting pitchers have winning records and ERAs under 2.00 after seven starts.

--RHP Jacob Turner allowed the Padres one run (on pitching rival Ian Kennedy’s first career homer) on five hits and a walk over six innings Thursday. But Turner got a no-decision. He has yet to win a start on the road in his career; he is 0-9 in 16 road starts despite a 3.80 ERA. Only six pitchers since 1921 have made more road starts to start a career without a win.

--RHP A.J. Ramos ran his record to 3-0 Thursday by allowing a walk against three strikeouts in two innings of relief against the Padres. His ERA is down to 1.20.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. He returned to Class-A Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Double-A Jacksonville May 2. Redmond said Furcal isn’t playing in any games yet and there is “no timetable for him to come back.”

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson