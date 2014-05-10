Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins started an 11-game road trip Thursday with one goal in mind: Win some games.

Even with a 3-1, 11-inning win against the Padres on Thursday, the Marlins were a major league-worst 3-10 on the road.

Now they are 3-11 after being routed 10-1 by the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park.

The Marlins’ .205 road batting average is the second-lowest in baseball behind the Padres’ .201 mark. Miami’s 36 runs in 14 road games are the fewest in baseball.

Yet, they entered the game Friday leading the National League East -- the first time since 2008 they have led the division this late in the season. After the loss Friday, coupled with Atlanta’s win over the Chicago Cubs, the Marlins (20-16, .556) are just three percentage points behind the Braves (19-15, .559).

After finishing the four-game series in San Diego, the Marlins open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium and then have a four-game series in San Francisco.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi, 2-1, 2.78 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 1-3, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jose Fernandez allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in five innings Friday night. For the first time in his 36-start career, Fernandez allowed two homers in a game and gave up a grand slam. Fernandez has a 4-8 record with a 3.94 ERA in 16 starts on the road compared to a 12-0 record with a 1.09 ERA in 20 starts at home.

--CF Marcell Ozuna’s solo homer in the seventh inning Friday night was his sixth of the season. Ozuna has reached base in 23 of his last 30 games, and he has 18 RBIs in that stretch.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton (40 RBIs) and 3B Casey McGehee (23) have driven in 40.6 percent of the Marlins’ 155 runs this season. That is the highest percentage for any duo in the major leagues this season. Add in CF Marcell Ozuna’s 21 RBIs and the trio has accounted for 54 percent of the Marlins’ runs -- also the highest percentage in the majors.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the two games against the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit the fastball and that was their plan. Obviously, I didn’t see it coming.” -- RHP Jose Fernandez, after giving up a grand slam and another homer in a loss to San Diego on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. He returned to Class-A Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Double-A Jacksonville May 2. Redmond said Furcal isn’t playing in any games yet and there is “no timetable for him to come back.”

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Carlos Marmol

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson