Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO --The road is not home away from home for the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins’ 17-5 home record is the best in the major leagues this season. Their 3-13 road record after losing three straight to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park is the worst record in the major leagues.

“We’re being tested on the road and we have to get going,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after Sunday’s 5-4 loss in San Diego.

The 1-3 series against the Padres was the first stop of a three-city, 11-game trip for the Marlins, who start a three-game series in Los Angeles Monday before playing a four-games series in San Francisco before returning to Miami.

The Marlins are hitting .296 at home this season and averaging 5.7 runs a game. The Marlins earned run average at home is 2.61.

On the flip side, the Marlins are hitting .224 on the road and averaging 2.9 runs per game. Their road ERA is 3.60.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (3-2, 1.99 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Dan Haren (4-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Henry Rodriguez, 27, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans Sunday morning to replace Carlos Marmol. Rodriguez allowed a walk with a strikeout in an inning against the Padres on Sunday in his Marlins debut. Rodriguez appeared in 12 games with New Orleans, going 0-0 with a save and a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

--RHP Carlos Marmol was designated for assignment as expected Sunday after allowing four runs on four hits and a walk in one inning against the Padres on Saturday night. Marmol, 31, was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over 15appearances. The free agent signee had given up 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 13 1/3 innings.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton was 5-for-14 with a walk in the four-game series against the Padres with the game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the 11th Friday. “I thought we did a pretty good job avoiding him,” Padres RHP Huston Street said Sunday after the closer walked Stanton with two out in the top of the ninth to force the potential tying run from first to second. “I don’t normally do that,” Street explained. “But Stanton is a special player in a special spot.”

--RHP Henderson Alvarez made his second-shortest start of the season Sunday. He gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He had pitched six or more innings in each of his five previous starts with two complete games since going on three innings in his first outing of the season against Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re being tested on the road. We just came off a really good homestand (8-1). We’ve got to get going on the road.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, after a 5-4 loss at San Diego on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. On May 1, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Furcal recovered from the hamstring injury but is now dealing with a groin pull. He returned to Class-A Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Double-A Jacksonville May 2. Redmond said Furcal isn’t playing in any games yet and there is “no timetable for him to come back.”

ROTATION:

RHP Jose Fernandez

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Henry Rodriguez

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson