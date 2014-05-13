Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Redmond wouldn’t speculate, but it was clear the Miami Marlins manager was apprehensive about the status of his ace, Jose Fernandez.

Fernandez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a right elbow strain. The right-hander had an MRI exam performed earlier Monday by Neal ElAttrache, who serves as the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers, before flying back to Miami, where he will be examined by the club’s doctors. Results of the MRI won’t be known for a few days, Redmond said.

Multiple media outlets reported Monday night that the Marlins believe Fernandez will need season-ending surgery.

Fernandez was scheduled to pitch Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series between the Marlins and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

“We’re going to take care of him and try to take every precaution necessary,” Redmond said. “He said he had discomfort, so we immediately are going to get him treatment and the rest he needs.”

Redmond said Fernandez (4-2, 2.44 ERA), the 2013 National League Rookie of the Year, told him he felt discomfort in the elbow after he went five innings and allowed six runs (five earned) in a loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

“This guy is a dynamic player and (has) been a huge lift and huge spark to our team, and we just hope everything goes well and that he just has to take a little bit of a break,” Redmond said.

Asked how concerned he was if the right-hander might need Tommy John surgery, Redmond said, “I think you’re always concerned when you start talking elbows. That’s just something that we have to wait to find out, but I think we’re always concerned about that with pitchers. It’s a fine line when guys start getting hurt, especially a player of his caliber, so it’s a big blow.”

Redmond said Fernandez felt ill before his start in San Diego, apparently the result of an upset stomach, but the manager said it was unconnected to the elbow injury. That occurred during the game, Redmond believes.

“I just knew he wasn’t feeling good. He hit 97 (mph) in that game,” Redmond said. “Like I said, I wasn’t made aware that there was anything wrong with him except feeling ill before the game until after the game.”

Redmond hadn’t picked a pitcher to start Wednesday’s game. Left-handed reliever Dan Jennings was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to replace Fernandez on the club’s roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner 0-0, 6.75 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett 0-1, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tom Koehler lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers, giving up four runs on six hits with five walks and a strikeout on 103 pitches (57 strikes). Koehler (3-3) and the Marlins’ bullpen combined to walk 10 batters. Koehler (3-3) had thrown 15 scoreless innings in his last two starts, including seven in a win over the Dodgers on May 2 at Marlins Park.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Monday’s defeat by Los Angeles, raising his major-league-leading RBI total to 42. Stanton, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, has hit safely in 11 consecutive games against the Dodgers.

--LHP Dan Jennings was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to fill the roster spot left by injured RHP Jose Fernandez going on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. Jennings, pitched one-third of an inning against the Dodgers on Monday night, lowering his major league season ERA to 1.69 in 11 appearances.

--LF Christian Yelich hit a solo home run off Dodgers RHP Dan Haren in the third inning Monday night. Yelich has four home runs, tying the total he reached in 62 games last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The key is pitching to keep your team in the ballgame. Today, I didn’t do that.” -- RHP Tom Koehler, who was knocked out after 3 2/3 innings Monday in the Marlins’ 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent an MRI exam May 12, and he will be re-examined by team doctors on May 13.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Jacksonville on May 2. The timetable his return remains uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP Henry Rodriguez

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson