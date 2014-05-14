Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Miami Marlins pitcher Anthony DeSclafani will make his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

DeSclafani will start for injured right-hander Jose Fernandez, who is done for the season with a right ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow. DeSclafani was part of a 11-player trade between the Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 that included infielder Jose Reyes, left-hander Mark Buerhle and right-hander Josh Johnson.

“We’re excited to bring him to the big leagues and give him an opportunity to pitch at Dodger Stadium,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said Tuesday. “We felt like he’s a guy that’s done well in the minor leagues and felt like he was the most ready of all the guys.”

Redmond said DeScalani has “tremendous upside.”

“He’s probably, out of all our young guys, because he was a college guy, a little more polished,” Redmond said of the former University of Florida star. “I know in Toronto, he was definitely a guy they didn’t want to lose. I thought it was a great condition to the trade, picking him up. He’s got a great arm and pounds the strike zone. Hopefully, he does that tomorrow.”

DeScalani was the Marlins’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2013. He has compiled a 3-4 record with a 4.19 ERA in eight starts at Double-A Jacksonville.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Paul Maholm, 1-3, 4.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob Turner (0-1), who hasn’t won in 16 starts, gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s 7-1 defeat by the Dodgers. Turner struck out two and walked one on 73 pitches (48 strikes). He pitched five scoreless innings before Los Angeles chased him in the sixth.

--RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the first inning Tuesday night. Stanton also chased down Justin Turner’s line drive at the wall in the sixth to save a run.

--RHP Jose Fernandez has a right ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow, club officials announced Tuesday night. Season-ending surgery has been recommended. “I think again the confirmation that we all obviously didn’t want (to hear) is a big blow,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Even a bigger blow for all of us, for the team, for the organization, for him. We’ll see where it goes from here. I know he’s going through some tough decisions, but we know at the end of the day he’ll get himself fixed up and get him back as soon as he can.” Marlins’ officials said Fernandez was considering his options, but it appears he will opt for Tommy John surgery in the near future. The recovery time normally ranges from 12-18 months.

--RHP Henry Rodriguez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday night. Rodriguez (0-0, 10.80 ERA) issued four walks in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers.

--LHP Dan Jennings was optioned to triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday night. Jennings allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning in Tuesday’s defeat by the Dodgers.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his MLB debut on Wednesday. In eight starts with Double-A Jacksonville, he was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA, including 10 walks and 38 strikeouts.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. Season-ending surgery has been recommended. Marlins’ officials said Fernandez was considering his options, but it appears he will opt for Tommy John surgery in the near future. The recovery time normally ranges from 12-18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Jacksonville on May 2. The timetable his return remains uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Kevin Slowey

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Carter Capps

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson