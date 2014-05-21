Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Seeing Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park on Tuesday must have been bittersweet for his teammates.

It was surely nice for them to see the popular, happy-go-lucky 21-year-old who had quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

But it was also difficult knowing it will be 12 to 18 months before he will be back on a Marlins Park mound, where he was unbeatable -- 12-0 in his brief career to date.

On Tuesday, Fernandez talked about feeling “a little pinch” in his pitching elbow on May 4 against Los Angeles.

“Pitchers feel that all the time when they throw hard stuff,” he said.

For that reason and also because he did not want to stop pitching, Fernandez said nothing to his teammates, coaches or doctors. But he contradicted himself a bit when he said he went into his May 9 start in San Diego knowing he was not 100 percent.

Asked why he didn’t let the Marlins know he wasn’t 100 percent before the San Diego start, Fernandez said it was “because we were in first place.”

Fernandez no doubt wanted to help his team, but if he could have prevented surgery by notifying team doctors, then he hurt the Marlins instead.

When asked if he had learned anything from what he has endured, Fernandez was all over the place once again.

”Hopefully, I will learn from it,“ he said, ”but I‘m still happy with my decision.

“I don’t regret not saying anything. I think that was my call. It probably wasn’t the smartest thing. But this is my team, and I give my life to my team. That was the right call.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-4, 3.96 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nate Eovaldi 2-2, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nate Eovaldi gets the start Wednesday against the Phillies. With RHP Jose Fernandez out due to Tommy John surgery, Eovaldi has to be considered the Marlins’ ace. He is just 1-4 with a 4.38 ERA in his career against the Phillies. Of more concern, perhaps, is that he is allowing lefty hitters to bat .320 this season with four homers in 122 at-bats. At least he does well at Marlins Park -- 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA as opposed to his road record of 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his Marlins Park debut on Tuesday in just his second big-league appearance. He was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in Double-A before getting promoted last week. In his big-league debut, he allowed just two runs in six innings, striking out seven. But he struggled Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing six hits, one walk and five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

--LHP Brad Hand cannot be enjoying much job security after a brutal relief appearance on Tuesday against the Phillies. He inherited a mild fire -- one out and a runner on second -- and proceeded to throw gas on the blaze by walking three batters, although one was intentional. He also threw a wild pitch and gave up a two-run single, only one of which was charged to his record. His ERA went up only slightly -- from 5.91 to 6.14 -- but, still, this was not good for Hand.

--1B Garrett Jones went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average to .273. It was his season high in hits, and he also drove in two runs. Two of his hits were doubles, and he has 12 two-baggers for the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate. I had to be patient, but I couldn’t watch anymore.” -- Marlins manager Mike Redmond, of his first ejection of the season Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12 to 18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Jacksonville on May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20. The Marlins admit his return to the big leagues is not imminent.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Randy Wolf

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Kevin Slowey

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson

