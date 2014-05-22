Miami Marlins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Second baseman Derek Dietrich has been hit by a pitch seven times this season, including once Tuesday.

His total ranks second in the majors behind the eight HBPs accumulated by Pirates second baseman Neil Walker.

Dietrich doesn’t mind the pain because he realizes the potential gain.

“Anything to get on base in front of (Marlins slugging right fielder Giancarlo) Stanton,” Dietrich said. “That’s my whole goal.”

Dietrich didn’t get on base in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game - but it was hardly his fault. Dietrich hit a long fly 419 feet to center field, the biggest part of a very big Marlins Park.

Unfortunately for Dietrich, the fence is center field is 419 feet, and that’s where Phillies center fielder Tony Gwynn Jr. sprinted it down with a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch.

“He made a play like Willie Mays,” said Dietrich, 24, showing good awareness of 1950s baseball history.

Mays’ catch meant more, of course, coming in the 1954 World Series, robbing Vic Wertz.

Still, Dietrich was surprised Gwynn’s grab did not make the top 10 plays on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Tuesday night.

As for whether he thought he hit a homer, Dietrich was not fooled.

“From what I’ve seen so far,” he said, “only Stanton can hit one out there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 1-2, 4.40 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 2-3, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, a rookie who had made two starts since RHP Jose Fernandez was lost to Tommy John surgery, was sent to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday. He struggled in his second start Tuesday, giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. In two starts, he was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA. He will be replaced in the rotation by veteran LHP Randy Wolf, who recently joined the Marlins.

--LHP Randy Wolf will move into the rotation Sunday. He replaces rookie RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who had been filling in for injured RHP Jose Fernandez. Wolf, 37, has a 1.80 ERA in two appearances since being added to the roster May 14. He hasn’t made a major-league start since 2012.

--RHP Henderson Alvarez starts Thursday against the Phillies. In two career appearances vs. Philadelphia, he is 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA. So far this season, Alvarez is allowing right-handed batters to hit .330 with two homers. That’s significantly higher than his career average of .259, so perhaps that’s an aberration. Of more concern could be his poorer numbers in day games, as Thursday’s start will be. His day ERA is 7.20, while his night ERA is 2.82. For his career, his ERA at night is 3.89 as opposed to 4.63 during the day.

--RHP Nate Eovaldi struggled through six innings and 110 pitches Wednesday against the Phillies. He allowed a season-high 10 hits, one walk and three runs (one earned). He left with a 5-3 lead and got the win to improve to 3-2.

--1B Garrett Jones, who went 2-for-3 on Wednesday, is working out pretty nicely for the Marlins. He entered Wednesday ranking seventh among National League first basemen with a .807 OPS and tied for fifth in homers and RBI. Last year’s starting first baseman for the Marlins, Logan Morrison, is in Seattle, where he started the season 3-for-20 before a hamstring injury sidelined him in mid-April.

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria, 25, took Wednesday’s start off due to some minor “dings” or injuries. He is expected back Thursday. This is his second full season in the majors, and his offensive numbers are up. Last year he hit .227 with .267 on-base and .298 slugging percentages. This year, his line is .265/.304/.347. His fielding percentage remains the same .976, which is two points higher than the league average. But his range factor is down from 4.15 to 3.65. That’s calculated as putouts and assists per nine innings. The league average this year is 4.18. That’s surprising, given that Hechavarria is known for his defense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anything to get on base in front of (Giancarlo) Stanton. That’s my whole goal.” -- 2B Derek Dietrich, who has been hit by pitches seven times this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Miami Marlins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Adeiny Hechavarria (unspecified) sat out May 21 because he is “a little dinged up,” according to manager Mike Redmond. Hechavarria is set to start May 22.

--RHP Jose Fernandez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 16. He will have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm the week of May 26. The timetable for his recovery is 12 to 18 months.

--2B Rafael Furcal (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on April 14, then moved to Double-A Jacksonville on April 21. Furcal returned to Jupiter after aggravating a groin strain in his first game with Jacksonville on May 2. Furcal’s on-again, off-again rehab from groin and hamstring injuries is back on at Class A Jupiter as of May 20. The Marlins admit his return to the big leagues is not imminent.

ROTATION:

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Henderson Alvarez

RHP Tom Koehler

RHP Jacob Turner

BULLPEN:

RHP Steve Cishek (closer)

LHP Mike Dunn

RHP A.J. Ramos

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Randy Wolf

RHP Carter Capps

RHP Kevin Slowey

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Jeff Mathis

INFIELDERS:

1B Garrett Jones

2B Derek Dietrich

SS Adeiny Hechavarria

3B Casey McGehee

INF Ed Lucas

INF Donovan Solano

INF Jeff Baker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Christian Yelich

CF Marcell Ozuna

RF Giancarlo Stanton

OF Reed Johnson